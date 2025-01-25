Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia SyrosRenault ArkanaVolvo EX90 RechargeMG 4 EVToyota bZ4X
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Norton V4CRHonda PCX 160KTM New RC 390Benelli 402 SHonda CBR300R
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Sales Cross 5 Lakh Units

Royal Enfield’s entry-level motorcycle hits the 5 lakh unit sales milestone in little under 2.5 years.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 25, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 5 lakh unit milestone arrives a little under 2.5 years since its launch in 2022
  • Hunter 350 currently priced between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Is one of Royal Enfield's best selling models

Royal Enfield has announced that the Hunter 350 has crossed the 5 lakh unit sales milestone. The motorcycle maker’s entry-level model was launched in India in early August 2022 and proved to be quite popular with the first 1 lakh units sold in about six months with the 2 lakh unit mark arriving around a year after its launch in late July 2023. The 5 lakh unit sales milestone comes about 2.5 years after the motorcycle was launched in India.
 

Also read: Royal Enfield Scram 440 Launched At Rs. 2.08 Lakh
 

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Dapper G 2

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Scram 440 Vs Scram 411 Differences Explained

 

Speaking of the motorcycle, the Hunter 350 is based on Royal Enfield’s new J platform that has underpinned all new 350 cc motorcycles sold by the brand in recent years. The Hunter 350 comes with a 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox - a set-up shared with the remainder of Royal Enfield’s 350 cc range. The unit in the Hunter is good for good for 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque.
 

Also read: Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 Spotted Testing In India
 

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 1

Also read: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Review: Is It The Best RE 650?
 

The Hunter is also the brand’s most affordable motorcycle on sale in India with prices ranging from Rs 1.50 lakh up to Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is currently offered in a choice of eight colours - Rebel Blak, Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Dapper Green, Dapper White, Dapper Grey, Dapper Orange and Factory Black.

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield bikes# Royal Enfield Hunter# Royal Enfield Hunter 350# Hunter 350# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • How apt is Royal Enfield's second motorcycle to get the new 450cc single cylinder engine, Guerrilla 450 for everyday use. The ride has just begun.
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Long Term Review: Introduction
  • Royal Enfield’s best-selling 650, the Interceptor, has been spotted likely sporting a larger 750cc engine, which has been in the works for a while now.
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 Spotted Testing In India
  • The Military Silver variants of the Bullet 350 were offered in red and black paint schemes featuring silver pinstripes.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Silver Variant Discontinued
  • After being spied for the first time in India, this time the bike was spotted on test somewhere in Southern Europe.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Twin Spied With Clear Pictures!
  • Royal Enfield’s ‘Reown’ used motorcycle programme was launched in December 2023.
    Royal Enfield Expands ‘Reown’ Pre-Owned Motorcycle Business To 236 Cities Across India

Latest News

  • One-off concept based on the Q6 e-tron claims to showcase the potential of the PPE platform and feature new in-house developed portal axles.
    Audi Q6 e-Tron Offroad Concept Unveiled; Gets Portal Axles, 45-Degree Gradeability
  • Royal Enfield’s entry-level motorcycle hits the 5 lakh unit sales milestone in little under 2.5 years.
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Sales Cross 5 Lakh Units
  • Triumph will launch the new Speed Triple 1200 on January 27 and we expect the brand to announce prices for the Speed Twin 1200 RS as well.
    2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200, Speed Twin 1200 RS Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • Italian carmaker ended calendar year 2024 with its best-ever sales, reporting a 6 per cent growth over 2023.
    Lamborghini Ends 2024 With 10,687 Cars Sold; 113 Cars Delivered In India
  • The latest iteration of KTM's supersport appears to have a sharper and slightly redesigned fairing along with a restyled tail section.
    Third-Gen KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing
  • The carmaker cited rising input and operation costs as a reason to hike prices across all models.
    Maruti Suzuki To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 32,500 From February 1
  • The motorcycle is based on the same platform as the 390 Adventure S and 390 Duke
    Upcoming KTM 390 Enduro R Specs Revealed; Launch Soon
  • The 2025 edition of India’s highest-selling scooter now gets an idling start-stop system, a 4.2-inch TFT display, a USB C-Type charging port, and is now OBD2B compliant.
    2025 Honda Activa Launched At Rs 80,950
  • Positioned as a more premium alternative to the Sonet, the Syros is offered with both petrol and diesel powertrain options
    Kia Syros Fuel Efficiency Figures Revealed
  • Digital instrument cluster will offer the option to select from eight regional languages as the default language setting.
    Ather Rizta Z To Get Eight Regional Languages Via OTA Update

Research More on Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Starts at ₹ 1.5 - 1.69 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Hunter 350 Specifications
View Hunter 350 Features

Popular Royal Enfield Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved