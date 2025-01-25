Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Sales Cross 5 Lakh Units
Highlights
- 5 lakh unit milestone arrives a little under 2.5 years since its launch in 2022
- Hunter 350 currently priced between Rs 1.50 lakh and Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Is one of Royal Enfield's best selling models
Royal Enfield has announced that the Hunter 350 has crossed the 5 lakh unit sales milestone. The motorcycle maker’s entry-level model was launched in India in early August 2022 and proved to be quite popular with the first 1 lakh units sold in about six months with the 2 lakh unit mark arriving around a year after its launch in late July 2023. The 5 lakh unit sales milestone comes about 2.5 years after the motorcycle was launched in India.
Speaking of the motorcycle, the Hunter 350 is based on Royal Enfield’s new J platform that has underpinned all new 350 cc motorcycles sold by the brand in recent years. The Hunter 350 comes with a 349 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine paired with a 5-speed gearbox - a set-up shared with the remainder of Royal Enfield’s 350 cc range. The unit in the Hunter is good for good for 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque.
The Hunter is also the brand’s most affordable motorcycle on sale in India with prices ranging from Rs 1.50 lakh up to Rs 1.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle is currently offered in a choice of eight colours - Rebel Blak, Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Dapper Green, Dapper White, Dapper Grey, Dapper Orange and Factory Black.
