Royal Enfield Interceptor 750 Spotted Testing In India

Royal Enfield’s plans to transition its 650cc lineup with a 750cc engine is no secret, and recent developments provide more evidence of it. Following sightings of the Continental GT 750 on public roads near Chennai and the Himalayan 750 undergoing tests in Southern Europe, the Interceptor 750 has now been spotted on tests in India.

Based on the spy images, the motorcycle is considered to feature Royal Enfield’s newly developed 750cc engine. This larger displacement unit is expected to deliver increased power and torque compared to the current 650cc models, along with better efficiency and refined performance. While the gearbox will likely remain a 6-speed unit, changes in the gear ratios could align with the updated character of the bike.

A few differences between the test mule and the existing Interceptor 650 include a revised exhaust system and new taillights. The spied model sports compact twin mufflers, resembling those seen on the Continental GT 750 test prototype. Additional features include dual front disc brakes and a single-pod digital instrument console, which may share similarities with components used in other Royal Enfield models like the new Himalayan, Guerrilla 450, and Bear 650.



Despite these updates, the test mule retains the overall design language of the current Interceptor 650, suggesting it serves as a platform for testing the new engine. More details about Royal Enfield’s upcoming 750cc-powered motorcycles are expected to arise later this year.

