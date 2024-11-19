Login
Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 Spotted On Test

Royal Enfield seems to be working on a new 750 cc twin platform, which will likely replace the current 650 Twins engine. A new 750 cc cafe racer has been spotted on test.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 19, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • RE Continental GT 750 spotted on test
  • Royal Enfield's 750 Twins platform likely to debut in 2025
  • Several new models expected under 750 Twins platform

Royal Enfield is working on a new motorcycle blitzkrieg and one of the all-new platforms is expected to be a new 750 cc parallel-twin engine. Latest spy shots show a Royal Enfield cafe racer, which is likely to be the Continental GT 750, being tested on public roads near Chennai, the company’s headquarters and manufacturing base. The test mule of the cafe racer motorcycle sports twin disc brakes up front and wears a half fairing, confirming that a cafe racer is indeed in the making. While the test mule is still far from production-ready, what is clear is that Royal Enfield seems to be busy testing the new engine platform. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launch On November 23

 

Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 Spy Shot m2

The new Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 will be one of the models in the new 750 Twins platform from Royal Enfield.

 

Also Read: Top 5 Highlights Of Royal Enfield Bear 650

 

The new 750 cc platform is still some time away from production though and isn’t expected before the end of 2025. But what is clear is that the new 750 cc engine will have more performance than the current 650 Twins engine and so require better stopping power. Along with the twin disc set-up, a first for any Royal Enfield motorcycle, there are several other details which are clearly visible in the spy shots of the test mule. Clip-on handlebars offer a sporty riding position, and the test unit is running on alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Unveiled

 

 

Other details include a single-pod digital instrument console, and this could be something which is currently shared with the new Himalayan, Guerrilla 450 and the Bear 650.  The motorcycle seen in the spy shots is still a prototype, so a lot could change in terms of suspension units, and cycle parts when it gets closer to production. The different engine casings are a dead giveaway that this is not the current 650 cc parallel-twin and could offer more performance and higher displacement, hinting to the 750 cc mill which has been reported to be under development. More details are expected in 2025, with a possible debut of a range of new models under the new 750 cc platform. 

 

(Image Source)

