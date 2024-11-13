Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launch On November 23

After several test mule sightings, Royal Enfield will finally launch the Goan Classic 350, a bobber-styled version of the Classic 350 on November 23. The Goan Classic 350 will be the fifth motorcycle based on the J-Series platform first introduced with the Meteor 350.



In terms of styling, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 as mentioned will be based on the Classic 350 but with a Bobber approach. While the fuel tank, side panels and headlamp unit will remain the same, it will feature ape handlebars and a single seat with provision of a pillion. Expect the footpegs to be slightly forward-set to achieve an overall relaxed riding stance.

The motorcycle is expected to be offered with white-walled tyres and, a tall windscreen as part of the accessories package along with other items, and will be offered in vibrant colour schemes, similar to what Royal Enfield has offered on the Guerrilla 450 and Interceptor Bear 650.

As the name suggests, the Goan Classic 350 will be built around the same double-downtube chassis, but with a shortened subframe to support just the seat. One can also expect a shortened swingarm to match the overall profile of the Bobber. Powering the motorcycle will be the same 348 cc single-cylinder air-cooled mill that has a maximum power output of 20.7 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The cycle part will consist of a telescopic fork up front and a twin shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends.



Once launched, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will compete against the Jawa Perak in the bobber category.