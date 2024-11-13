Login
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launch On November 23

The Goan Classic 350 will be a bobber-styled version of the Classic 350 with ape handlebars and a more relaxed riding stance
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • RE Goan Classic 350 launch on November 23
  • It will feature ape handlebars and relaxed riding stance
  • Will be based on the J-Series platform

After several test mule sightings, Royal Enfield will finally launch the Goan Classic 350, a bobber-styled version of the Classic 350 on November 23. The Goan Classic 350 will be the fifth motorcycle based on the J-Series platform first introduced with the Meteor 350. 


Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650: Top 5 Highlights

 

In terms of styling, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 as mentioned will be based on the Classic 350 but with a Bobber approach. While the fuel tank, side panels and headlamp unit will remain the same, it will feature ape handlebars and a single seat with provision of a pillion. Expect the footpegs to be slightly forward-set to achieve an overall relaxed riding stance. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bobber 350: What We Know So Far

 

The motorcycle is expected to be offered with white-walled tyres and, a tall windscreen as part of the accessories package along with other items, and will be offered in vibrant colour schemes, similar to what Royal Enfield has offered on the Guerrilla 450 and Interceptor Bear 650.

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Launched At Rs 3.39 Lakh

Royal Enfield Classic 350

As the name suggests, the Goan Classic 350 will be built around the same double-downtube chassis, but with a shortened subframe to support just the seat. One can also expect a shortened swingarm to match the overall profile of the Bobber. Powering the motorcycle will be the same 348 cc single-cylinder air-cooled mill that has a maximum power output of 20.7 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The cycle part will consist of a telescopic fork up front and a twin shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at both ends.


Also Read: Best Bikes Of EICMA 2024: Team carandbike's Picks

 

Once launched, the Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 will compete against the Jawa Perak in the bobber category.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber

Expected Price : ₹ 1.9 - 2.1 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 12, 2025

Popular Royal Enfield Models

