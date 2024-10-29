Login
Royal Enfield Bear 650: Top 5 Highlights

Prices for the Bear 650 will be announced on November 5 at EICMA 2024.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The RE Bear 650 has a Scrambler-type design
  • Gets USDs, twin shocks, and a two-in-one exhaust
  • Five colour options on offer

The new Royal Enfield motorcycle to sport the tried and tested 650cc parallel-twin engine is the Bear 650, which has been revealed ahead of its launch on November 5. The Scrambler is based on the Interceptor 650 but gets a host of changes over its foundation to distinguish it even further. This is the fifth motorcycle in the brand’s portfolio to feature the 650cc engine, and here are the top five highlights of the new Bear in town. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Unveiled; Gets TFT Display, Showa USD Forks

 

Royal Enfield Bear 650: Design

Royal Enfield Bear 650 13 1

Although it shares the 650cc platform with the Interceptor, the Bear 650 carves out its own identity with its Scrambler design. While it retains the INT’s fuel tank, new colour schemes give the Bear 650 a fresh appeal. The seat, styled in the scrambler tradition, has a slightly raised rear section, and number plates on the side panels are a nod to the character. Moreover, the Bear 650 is the first motorcycle in the 650 range to get a two-in-one exhaust system. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650: In Pictures

 

Royal Enfield Bear 650: Features

Royal Enfield Bear 650 5

The INT-based Scrambler is fitted with LED lighting for the headlamp, taillight, and indicators. It also gets the same 4-inch circular digital dash, as seen on the Guerrilla and new Himalayan models. This display offers phone connectivity, Map Navigation (integrated with Google Maps), media controls, and essential ride data. Additionally, it also gets a USB Type-C charging port situated at the handlebar rake.

 

Royal Enfield Bear 650: Engine 

Royal Enfield Bear 650 15

The Bear 650 is powered by the 648cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine, with a slight increase in torque. The engine maintains a peak power of 47 bhp at 7,240 rpm, but torque is now rated at 56.5 Nm at 5,150 rpm (4.2 Nm more than the Interceptor). It comes paired with a six-speed gearbox. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Top India-Bound Motorcycles To Expect

 

Royal Enfield Bear 650: Cycle Parts 

Royal Enfield Bear 650 12

The Bear 650 employs the same chassis as the Interceptor 650 but differs in terms of suspension and wheels. Up front, it features Showa USD forks with 130mm travel, and the rear is equipped with dual shocks. The Bear 650 also debuts MRF Nylorex block-pattern tyres fitted to spoked wheels, with dimensions of 100/90-19 at the front and 140/80-17 at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a 320mm front disc and a 270mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS that can be switched off for the rear.

 

Royal Enfield Bear 650: Colours

Royal Enfield Bear 650 1

The Bear 650 is available in five colour options or five variants in RE style, including Two Four Nine (white with a chequered flag), Golden Shadow (black and silver), Wild Honey (yellow and white), Petrol Green,” and Boardwalk White.

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

