Royal Enfield Bear 650: In Pictures

Prices for the Bear 650 will be announced on November 5 at EICMA 2024; meanwhile, here are some detailed pictures.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield Bear 650 unveiled
  • Fifth motorcycle to sport RE’s 650 parallel twin
  • 5 colour schemes on offer

Following a short stint of sharing teasers of its upcoming motorcycle, Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the Bear 650. The Interceptor-based Scrambler is the fifth motorcycle to feature the brand’s tried and tested 650 cc parallel-twin engine. Prices for the motorcycle will be announced on November 5 at the EICMA 2024 Motor Show. 

 

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Unveiled; Gets TFT Display, Showa USD Forks

 

Royal Enfield Bear 650 14 1

As mentioned previously, the Bear 650 is based on the Interceptor 650, yet it sets itself apart and carves out its own unique identity.

Royal Enfield Bear 650 8 1

At the front, it gets familiar-looking LED headlights borrowed from its stablemates, while the tail light too does not stray far away from other models in the RE lineup.

Royal Enfield Bear 650 9

Moreover, it gets a single-piece seat, which is scooped while flowing towards the rear. 

Royal Enfield Bear 650 1

Colour options for the Bear 650 include Two Four Nine (white with chequered flag), Golden Shadow (black with silver), Wild Honey (yellow with white), Petrol Green, and Boardwalk White. 

Royal Enfield Bear 650 7

It employs USD forks from Showa at the front and twin shocks at the rear for cycle parts. 

Royal Enfield Bear 650 10

A 320 mm disc at the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear, complemented by Switchable Dual Channel ABS, handle braking duties. 

Royal Enfield Bear 650 5

On the feature front, it incorporates the same 4-inch circular dash as the recently launched Guerrilla and Himalayan models, offering phone connectivity, Map Navigation (Powered by Google Maps), Media Controls, and other vital information.

Royal Enfield Bear 650 11

There is also a USB Type C charging port positioned at the handlebar rack. 

Royal Enfield Bear650 6

The exhaust on the Bear 650 is a two-in-one kind of setup. 

Royal Enfield Bear 650 4

The motorcycle rides on 100/90-19 front and 140/80-17 rear spoked wheels. 

Royal Enfield Bear 650 12

Dimensions are as follows: 2180 mm in length, 855 mm in width, and 1160 mm in height, while the wheelbase is 1460 mm. 

Royal Enfield Bear 650 3

The new RE motorcycle weighs 216 kg with 90 per cent fuel, while it has a weight capacity of 400 kg. The fuel tank is rated for 13.6 litres. 

 

