Royal Enfield Bear 650: In Pictures

Following a short stint of sharing teasers of its upcoming motorcycle, Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the Bear 650. The Interceptor-based Scrambler is the fifth motorcycle to feature the brand’s tried and tested 650 cc parallel-twin engine. Prices for the motorcycle will be announced on November 5 at the EICMA 2024 Motor Show.

As mentioned previously, the Bear 650 is based on the Interceptor 650, yet it sets itself apart and carves out its own unique identity.

At the front, it gets familiar-looking LED headlights borrowed from its stablemates, while the tail light too does not stray far away from other models in the RE lineup.

Moreover, it gets a single-piece seat, which is scooped while flowing towards the rear.

Colour options for the Bear 650 include Two Four Nine (white with chequered flag), Golden Shadow (black with silver), Wild Honey (yellow with white), Petrol Green, and Boardwalk White.

It employs USD forks from Showa at the front and twin shocks at the rear for cycle parts.

A 320 mm disc at the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear, complemented by Switchable Dual Channel ABS, handle braking duties.

On the feature front, it incorporates the same 4-inch circular dash as the recently launched Guerrilla and Himalayan models, offering phone connectivity, Map Navigation (Powered by Google Maps), Media Controls, and other vital information.

There is also a USB Type C charging port positioned at the handlebar rack.

The exhaust on the Bear 650 is a two-in-one kind of setup.

The motorcycle rides on 100/90-19 front and 140/80-17 rear spoked wheels.

Dimensions are as follows: 2180 mm in length, 855 mm in width, and 1160 mm in height, while the wheelbase is 1460 mm.

The new RE motorcycle weighs 216 kg with 90 per cent fuel, while it has a weight capacity of 400 kg. The fuel tank is rated for 13.6 litres.