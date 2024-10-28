EICMA 2024: Top India-Bound Motorcycles To Expect

The buzz around EICMA 2024 is on the rise as many two-wheeler brands are dropping teasers on the machines that will be unveiled/launched at the annual international two-wheeler event held in Milan. While many motorcycles are expected to be showcased at the event, we have listed down the two-wheelers that will and some most likely be launched in India in the coming months.

Hero MotoCorp:

The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer is all geared up for EICMA 2024 as the company has recently shared a teaser image consisting of four motorcycles that will be showcased at the event. First up will be the updated Xpulse which will feature the same 210 cc mill from the Karizma XMR registering higher power figures. Besides that, expect the Xpulse to be equipped with new features, subtle typing updates and fresh colourways.

The next two motorcycles expected to be unveiled will be the Karizma 250 and the production version of the 2.5R Xtunt, a naked street bike, which the company had showcased as a concept last year. Both motorcycles will share the same powertrain which will be a 250 cc liquid-cooled mill with a higher power output, upside down fork setup and more.



The fourth vehicle is a bit of a mystery as there is no information available on it. Considering that the teaser image had Vida (Hero’s electric mobility vertical) mentioned, there is a high chance that it could be an electric offering.

Ducati:

Premium Italian two-wheeler brand, Ducati, took the wraps off the new Panigale V4 and the updated Multistrada V4 at World Ducati Week in July. While it’s obvious that these motorcycles will be present at EICMA and also make their way to India, Ducati has two unveils lined up for EICMA according to the world premiere calendar shared earlier this year. Stated as ‘Extended Experience’ we think it could be a range-extended variant of the Multistrada featuring a larger fuel tank and additional touring accessories and features. Another possibility is the next-generation Scrambler Desert Sled, which has been due for a proper update.

KTM:

Moving to Team Orange, KTM has a slew of new motorcycles lined up for EICMA 2024. While most of the new unveils will be limited to the international markets, what has got us all excited is the second-generation 390 Adventure. Test mules of the motorcycle have been spotted on several occasions in India as well as abroad and in different formats. The latter means that the new 390 adventure will be offered in three forms, the rally, enduro and road-focused SMC version. While the rally and enduro will most likely be launched in India, the SMC (supermoto) variant might be offered only in the international markets for now. Although, it would be interesting to have the SMC variant offered in India. All three bikes will be powered by the same 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled mill that powers the latest 390 Duke. In addition to that, expect new features, improved cycle parts and components to be part of the package.

Royal Enfield:

It is now no secret what Royal Enfield has in store for the upcoming EICMA event. First up will be the Bear 650, a scrambler version of the Interceptor 650 Twin, featuring a scrambler-oriented styling complete with short fender, dual-purpose tyres, 2-into-1 exhaust, bench seat and wide handlebar. The motorcycle will also feature a single-pod digital unit for instrumentation, dual-tone liveries and more ground clearance. It will be powered by the same 648 cc parallel-twin mill but is likely to feature different gearing or final drive ratios to make the scrambler character.



Up next will be the much-awaited Classic 650, which will again be based on the 650 Twin platform but will be offered in the Classic’s styling package featuring a modern classic experience. While the Interceptor 650 Twin packs a sporty intent with its riding triangle, the Classic 650 will be more relaxed with an upright riding stance.

The third unveil will be Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle that pays tribute to the legendary Flying Flea motorcycle from the WW2 era. Featuring a slim structure with lightweight components, the motorcycle also rumoured to be called ‘Flying Flea’ will be mainly meant for short trips within the city. Predominantly a single-seater, the motorcycle will feature a pillion seat. Currently, there are no details on the battery pack and motor to give an idea of the performance specifications. Also, given its application will be for short-distance commutes, and the price of the vehicle will be on the higher side due to the use of premium materials and cycle parts, it will be a matter of wait and watch whether Royal Enfield will consider launching it in India.

Lastly, there are reports of Royal Enfield showcasing the near-production-ready model of the Him-E, an all-electric version of the Himalayan that was showcased as a prototype during last year’s EICMA event. Details of the bike’s performance, range, and battery capacity continue to remain a secret, but expected information to be revealed, in case the motorcycle is showcased.





Triumph:

British bike maker Triumph has received a good response for the 400 cc models launched last year, namely the Speed 400 and the Scrambler 400X. While it’s evident that the brand will be further expanding the 400 cc platform, going by the spy images it seems that Triumph is likely to introduce the Thruxton 400 next. Unlike the Speed 400 which is categorised as a roadster in Triumph’s line-up, the Thruxton 400 will be based on the lines of a cafe racer. So expect a flat single handlebar or clip-ons, a single seat with a cowl, and an overall aggressive stance to match the cafe racer’s character.

In addition to the Thruxton 400, Triumph will also be showcasing the recently unveiled models including the Speed Twin 1200 and 1200 RS, Speed Twin 900 and the Tiger Sport 800 at the event.

Aprilia:

The RS 457 is one stunning motorcycle that has gathered appreciation for its looks, performance and electronics. Now, further expanding its parallel-twin platform, the company has been working on a roadster with naked street bike styling and an adventure tourer based on the Tuareg. Spy shots of both motorcycles have appeared online, suggesting the production-ready models to be showcased at EICMA. While details on the specifications are limited, both models will be powered by the same 457 cc parallel-twin mill that currently does duty on the Aprilia RS 457.

