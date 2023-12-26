Login

Naked Aprilia Tuono 457 Spied On Test In Europe!

The Tuono 457 will offer more relaxed ergonomics compared to the fully-faired RS 457
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 26, 2023

Story
  • Aprilia Tuono 457 test mule spotted in Europe
  • Sporting a naked look with exposed mechanicals
  • Likely to be launched in India

Aprilia made an outstanding announcement with the price launch of the RS 457 at this year’s India Bike Week in Goa. A parallel-twin supersport with a striking design at this price is a good deal indeed. But, what if the committed riding stance of the RS 457 isn’t of your liking? If that’s the case, you needn’t worry as a naked version of the motorcycle, the Tuono 457 has been spied on test in Europe.

 

Going by the spy images, the Tuono 457 will offer more relaxed ergonomics featuring a flatter one-piece handlebar, one-piece saddle and more neutral set footpegs. Like the other Tuono models in Aprilia's portfolio, this one too will see minimal use of body panels exposing the mechanical elements, maybe with tank extensions, a belly pan and a petite tail section. 


While the RS 457 tips the scale at 175 kg kerb, expect the Turno to weigh lesser offering an even better power-to-weight ratio. Apart from that, the test mule bike sported a round headlamp which is likely to be replaced with Aprilia's signature headlamp. The tail lamp was a twin-pod lamp flanked by a split-type grab rail.


Coming to the mechanical bit, the Tuono 457 test mule was suspended by a USD fork unit at the front and a single shock absorber that was mounted to one side of the swingarm which we think is a temporary setup for testing purposes. Expect the final version of the bike to feature a centrally mounted monoshock like on the RS 457. For braking, the bike sported disc brakes at both ends, a 4-piston radial caliper for the front and a single-piston floating caliper at the rear. The powertrain is the same 457 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin unit from the RS 457 that is rated to produce 47.6 bhp and 43.5 Nm, mated to the 6-speed gearbox.

 

As of now, there is no information on the launch dates for the Tuono 457 but expect them to be announced sometime in 2024. Since the RS 457 is manufactured in India at Piaggio’s Baramati plant, so will the Tuono 457 and hence is very likely to be launched in India as well. Expect the motorcycle to carry a slightly more affordable sticker tag than the RS 457.

