Aprilia RS 457: All You Need To Know – Design, Specs, Features, Price

Aprilia’s new parallel-twin sportbike, the Aprilia RS 457 is designed to compete in the entry-level supersport segment, in the 400-500 cc category. Drawing inspiration from its bigger siblings in Aprilia’s RS family, the new Aprilia RS 457 is set to take on established rivals and has been designed for both street and track duties. Made in India at Piaggio Group’s manufacturing facility in Baramati, Maharashtra, the RS 457 has been launched at Rs. 4.10 lakh (Ex-showroom) at the recently concluded India Bike Week 2023. Bookings are set to open on December 15, and deliveries in India are expected to begin by March 2024.

Engine & Performance

Powered by all-new 457 cc, parallel-twin engine with 47 bhp, 43.5 Nm

At the heart of the Aprilia RS 457 is an all-new, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine featuring dual overhead camshaft (DOHC) and two forward-facing cylinders. The 457 cc, parallel-twin puts out 47 bhp at 9,400 and produces peak torque of 43.5 Nm and is coupled with a six-speed gearbox. With a lightweight construction and kerb weight of 175 kg, that should make the RS 457 an entertaining companion, on the street and on the racetrack.

Chassis & Suspension

Dual-beam aluminium frame with engine acting as a stressed member of the chassis.

The Aprilia RS 457 uses a dual-beam aluminium frame which is essentially the same chassis arrangement as the bigger Aprilia RS 660. The engine acts as a stressed member of the frame, and it also aids in reducing weight, which should give the RS 457 enhanced agility and ensure an entertaining ride experience, for both experienced riders and new riders not accustomed to high-performance sportbikes. Suspension duties are handled by a 41 mm upside down fork with 120 mm travel, and the rear monoshock offers 130 mm wheel travel. Front and rear suspension offer preload adjustability.

Brakes & Wheels

Standard dual-channel ABS with ByBre calipers and ABS switchable on the rear wheel.

The RS 457 runs on 17-inch aluminium alloy wheels kitted out with 110/70 front tyre and a 150/60 rear tyre. The braking set-up consisting of a 320 mm front disc and a 220 mm rear disc, powered by ByBre calipers, Brembo’s made-in-India brand. There’s dual-channel ABS with dual map settings, configurable for either both wheels or exclusively for the front wheel only.

Design & Features

Aprilia RS 457 will be offered in a choice of three colours.

The Aprilia RS 457 incorporates design elements from the larger RS siblings, particularly from the mid-size RS 660. Like the 660, the RS 457 employs a double fairing design to optimise airflow efficiency and uses a two-into-one exhaust system. The three-pod LED headlights along with integrated turn signals underscore the latest Aprilia sportbike design. The RS 457 is offered in a choice of three colours – Prismatic Dark, Racing Stripes and Opalescent Light.

5-inch TFT display with back-lit switches and optional smartphone connectivity.

The RS 457 also employs cutting edge electronics, which includes ride-by-wire with three traction control settings. Optional extras include smartphone connectivity and a quickshifter, while there’s a standard 5-inch TFT display which allows riders to configure three riding modes for adjustable power and acceleration. The back-lit handlebar controls make it easy to operate in low-light conditions and in the dark.

Pricing & Rivals

Aprilia RS 457 to take on several rivals in India.

The Aprilia RS 457 is priced at Rs. 4.10 lakh (Ex-showroom), and it will go up against rivals like the KTM RC 390 (Rs. 3.18 lakh), Kawasaki Ninja 400 (Rs. 5.24 lakh) and the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R3, which will be launched on December 15, 2023. We will be riding both the new R3, as well as the Aprilia RS 457 soon, so keep an eye out for our first ride impressions, coming soon.