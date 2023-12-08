Login

Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh

The made-in-India sport bike is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that puts out a peak 47 bhp.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on December 8, 2023

Highlights

  • The Aprilia RS 457 is manufactured at Piaggio’s plant in Baramati, Maharashtra.
  • Powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine; gets an optional quickshifter.
  • To rival the Kawasaki Ninja 400 and upcoming Yamaha YZF-R3.

Aprilia has finally launched the long-awaited RS 457 sport bike at India Bike Week 2023, and has priced it at Rs 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Designed to bring the performance and precision of bigger Aprilia motorcycles to a more accessible price bracket, the RS 457 is the first Aprilia motorcycle to be produced in India, being manufactured at Piaggio Group’s facility in Baramati, Maharashtra. Bookings for the RS 457 will open online and at Motoplex outlets on December 15, and deliveries will begin in March 2024.

 

The RS 457 takes inspiration from its larger counterpart, the RS 660, featuring design elements such as the distinctive three-pod LED headlight and other notable highlights. This motorcycle offers a choice of three colour schemes, inspired by Aprilia's championship bikes.

 

The RS 457 derives design inspiration from the RS 660.

 

Propelling the RS 457 is a newly developed 457 cc parallel-twin engine equipped with a 270-degree crank, liquid-cooling, and DOHC head construction. This powerplant delivers a peak 47 bhp and 48 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

 

Constructed around a perimeter frame with a bolt-on subframe, the RS 457 boasts advanced electronics, including three riding modes, three levels of switchable traction control, dual-channel ABS, and an optional quick-shifter.

 

In terms of its cycle parts, the RS 457 features a front suspension with a 41 mm USD fork providing 120 mm of travel and a rear monoshock with 130 mm of travel, both of which are preload adjustable. 

 

Braking duties are carried out by a 320 mm front disc with a Bybre 4-piston radial calliper and a 220 mm rear disc with a single-piston floating calliper. The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels fitted with 110/70 (front) and 150/60 (rear) section tyres.

 

In the competitive landscape, the RS 457 is set to rival models like the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400, and the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R3.

