Login

Aprilia RS 457 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The Aprilia RS 457 was launched in India at the 2023 India Bike Week at a price of Rs. 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s how it stacks up against its rivals on paper.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 12, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Aprilia RS 457 launched in India at Rs. 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • It goes up against the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400 & Yamaha R3
  • The Yamaha YZF R3 will be launched in India soon

The Aprilia RS 457 is the latest entrant in the sub-500 cc supersport segment. It was launched at 2023 India Bike Week at a price of Rs. 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the motorcycle will begin December 15, 2023 onwards and deliveries will begin March 2023 onwards. The Aprilia RS 457 goes up against the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the soon-to-be launched Yamaha YZF R3. We see how the Aprilia stacks up against its rivals in terms of technical specifications, on paper.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Launched In India At Rs. 4.10 Lakh

 

SpecificationsAprilia RS 457Kawasaki Ninja 400KTM RC 390Yamaha YZF R3
Displacement457 cc399 cc373 cc321 cc
Engine Parallel-Twin, Liquid-cooledParallel-Twin, Liquid-cooledSingle-Cylinder, Liquid-cooledParallel-Twin, Liquid-cooled
Max Power47 bhp44.79 bhp at 10,000 rpm43 bhp at 9,000 rpm41 bhp at 10,700 rpm
Peak Torque43.5 Nm37 Nm at 8,000 rpm37 Nm at 7,000 rpm29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm
Gearbox6-speed6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 
Chassis TypeTwin-Spar Aluminium FrameSteel TrellisSplit-Trellis  Diamond-Steel  
Front Suspension41 mm USDTelescopic43 mm WP Apex USD37 mm USD
Rear SuspensionMonoshockMonoshockMonoshockMonoshock
Front Disc320 mm286 mm320 mm298 mm
Rear Disc220 mm193 mm230 mm220 mm
Kerb Weight 175 kg168 kg172 kg169 kg
Price (Ex-showroom)Rs. 4.10 LakhRs. 5.24 LakhRs. 3.18 lakhTo Be Announced

The Aprilia RS 457 makes the maximum power and torque among all the motorcycles, but it is also the heaviest motorcycle in this comparison. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is the lightest motorcycle while the KTM RC 390 is the only motorcycle which has a single-cylinder engine but makes more power and torque than the R3 and as much power and torque as the Ninja 400. Surprisingly, it is heavier than both Japanese parallel-twin models despite being a single-cylinder motorcycle.  

All motorcycles get a 6-speed gearbox. The KTM gets a bi-directional quick-shifter while Aprilia offers it as an optional equipment on the RS 457. Both Japanese motorcycles miss out on a quick-shifter but do get a slipper clutch, all of them, in fact. 

In terms of features, the Aprilia gets a 5-inch TFT display with optional Bluetooth connectivity. The KTM too gets a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity. The R3 gets an old-school LCD digital display, while the Ninja 400 gets a part-analogue, part-digital display. Dual-Channel ABS is standard on all motorcycles.  All motorcycles with the exception of the Kawasaki Ninja 400 get LED headlight and LED taillight. 

The KTM RC 390 is the most affordable model among all the motorcycles here, with its price being Rs. 3.18 lakh, almost a lakh cheaper than the Aprilia RS 457. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is the most expensive motorcycle here, priced at Rs. 5.24 lakh, which is over Rs. 2 lakh more than the RC 390 and Rs. 1.14 lakh more than the Aprilia RS 457. It is a good motorcycle, the Ninja 400, but the pricing is ludicrous.

For those who are keen on more performance, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R which gets a 399 cc in-line four-cylinder engine and is mind-bogglingly priced at Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). But it also makes 75 bhp and 37.5 Nm and gets a host of electronic rider aids.    

# Aprilia RS 457# Aprilia bikes India# Kawasaki Ninja 400# Ninja 400# Specifications Comparison# Yamaha YZF R3# KTM RC 390
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Toyota Camry
9.1
0
10
2022 Toyota Camry
  • 8,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 45.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
  • 64,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • 70,123 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Aprilia Models

Aprilia SR 160
Aprilia SR 160

₹ 1.23 - 1.3 Lakh

Aprilia RSV4
Aprilia RSV4

₹ 23.69 Lakh

Aprilia Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125

₹ 1.12 Lakh

Aprilia SR 125
Aprilia SR 125

₹ 1.15 Lakh

Aprilia SXR 160
Aprilia SXR 160

₹ 1.44 Lakh

Aprilia RS 660
Aprilia RS 660

₹ 13.39 Lakh

Aprilia SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125

₹ 1.34 Lakh

Aprilia Tuono V4
Aprilia Tuono V4

₹ 20.66 Lakh

Aprilia Tuono 660
Aprilia Tuono 660

₹ 13.09 Lakh

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 4.1 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Gogoro Crossover Launched In India; Firm To Set Up Battery-Swapping Network Soon
Gogoro Crossover Launched In India; Firm To Set Up Battery-Swapping Network Soon
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-11015 second ago

The Crossover will be offered in three variants- the B2B-focused GX250, along with the more consumer-focused CrossOver 50 and CrossOver S

Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle Gets New Lightning Yellow Colour
Revolt RV400 Electric Motorcycle Gets New Lightning Yellow Colour
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-5853 second ago

Aside from the new paint finish, Revolt has not made any changes to the RV400.

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Global Unveil Tomorrow; Here’s What To Expect
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Global Unveil Tomorrow; Here’s What To Expect
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-4012 second ago

While Royal Enfield showcased the Shotgun 650 Motoverse edition earlier this month, here’s a rundown of things to expect from the brand’s newest 650 cc motorcycle

Aprilia RS 457: All You Need To Know – Design, Specs, Features, Price
Aprilia RS 457: All You Need To Know – Design, Specs, Features, Price
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-154 second ago

Aprilia has introduced the new Aprilia RS 457 to compete in the entry-level parallel-twin sportbike segment.

Volkswagen India To Hike Prices From January 2024
Volkswagen India To Hike Prices From January 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

32 minutes ago

The Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan will get a price increment of up to 2 per cent.

Nissan Extends Aftersales Support To Cyclone Michaung-Affected Customers In Tamil Nadu
Nissan Extends Aftersales Support To Cyclone Michaung-Affected Customers In Tamil Nadu
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

50 minutes ago

Nissan aids flood-affected Tamil Nadu customers with free towing, insurance support, and workshop discounts

Porsche Sets The Record For Highest Altitude Driven By A Car In A Heavily Modified 911
Porsche Sets The Record For Highest Altitude Driven By A Car In A Heavily Modified 911
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

It took Porsche two weeks to climb the west ridge of the Ojos del Slado, reaching an altitude of 6741 metres or 22,093 feet above sea level

SIAM: Indian Auto Sector Sees 3.7 Per Cent Growth In Sales In November 2023
SIAM: Indian Auto Sector Sees 3.7 Per Cent Growth In Sales In November 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Wholesales in November 2023, grew by 23 per cent, compared to the same period last year

Hyundai, Kia Reveal New Wheel Concept With Retractable Snow Chains
Hyundai, Kia Reveal New Wheel Concept With Retractable Snow Chains
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Hyundai and Kia unveil snow chain-integrated tire tech, using shape memory alloy for automatic deployment, enhancing safety in winter driving.

Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance Debuts With 804 bhp V8 PHEV Powertrain
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 S E Performance Debuts With 804 bhp V8 PHEV Powertrain
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The latest AMG SL variant amps up the power with an uprated twin-turbo V8 and strong hybrid tech.

Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh
Aprilia RS 457 Launched At India Bike Week 2023; Priced At Rs 4.10 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The made-in-India sport bike is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that puts out a peak 47 bhp.

Aprilia RS 457 To Launch Tomorrow At India Bike Week 2023
Aprilia RS 457 To Launch Tomorrow At India Bike Week 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The motorcycle is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 47 bhp of max power

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The specifications of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 make for an interesting read. But how do they stack up against its rivals – the KTM 390 ADV and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X? Here’s a quick comparison of the three budget ADVs on paper.

Jeep Compass vs Tata Hexa: Specifications Comparison
Jeep Compass vs Tata Hexa: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Here is our on-paper comparison of the Jeep Compass and the Tata Hexa. It is a rather interesting specifications comparison. Give it a read.

Aprilia RS 457 Unveiled in India
Aprilia RS 457 Unveiled in India
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Based on the RS 660, the Rs 457 is a sub-500cc supersport that is powered by an all-new parallel-twin

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Aprilia RS 457 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved