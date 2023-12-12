Aprilia RS 457 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 12, 2023
Highlights
- Aprilia RS 457 launched in India at Rs. 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom)
- It goes up against the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400 & Yamaha R3
- The Yamaha YZF R3 will be launched in India soon
The Aprilia RS 457 is the latest entrant in the sub-500 cc supersport segment. It was launched at 2023 India Bike Week at a price of Rs. 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the motorcycle will begin December 15, 2023 onwards and deliveries will begin March 2023 onwards. The Aprilia RS 457 goes up against the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the soon-to-be launched Yamaha YZF R3. We see how the Aprilia stacks up against its rivals in terms of technical specifications, on paper.
Also Read: Aprilia RS 457 Launched In India At Rs. 4.10 Lakh
|Specifications
|Aprilia RS 457
|Kawasaki Ninja 400
|KTM RC 390
|Yamaha YZF R3
|Displacement
|457 cc
|399 cc
|373 cc
|321 cc
|Engine
|Parallel-Twin, Liquid-cooled
|Parallel-Twin, Liquid-cooled
|Single-Cylinder, Liquid-cooled
|Parallel-Twin, Liquid-cooled
|Max Power
|47 bhp
|44.79 bhp at 10,000 rpm
|43 bhp at 9,000 rpm
|41 bhp at 10,700 rpm
|Peak Torque
|43.5 Nm
|37 Nm at 8,000 rpm
|37 Nm at 7,000 rpm
|29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|6-speed
|6-speed
|6-speed
|Chassis Type
|Twin-Spar Aluminium Frame
|Steel Trellis
|Split-Trellis
|Diamond-Steel
|Front Suspension
|41 mm USD
|Telescopic
|43 mm WP Apex USD
|37 mm USD
|Rear Suspension
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Monoshock
|Front Disc
|320 mm
|286 mm
|320 mm
|298 mm
|Rear Disc
|220 mm
|193 mm
|230 mm
|220 mm
|Kerb Weight
|175 kg
|168 kg
|172 kg
|169 kg
|Price (Ex-showroom)
|Rs. 4.10 Lakh
|Rs. 5.24 Lakh
|Rs. 3.18 lakh
|To Be Announced
The Aprilia RS 457 makes the maximum power and torque among all the motorcycles, but it is also the heaviest motorcycle in this comparison. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is the lightest motorcycle while the KTM RC 390 is the only motorcycle which has a single-cylinder engine but makes more power and torque than the R3 and as much power and torque as the Ninja 400. Surprisingly, it is heavier than both Japanese parallel-twin models despite being a single-cylinder motorcycle.
All motorcycles get a 6-speed gearbox. The KTM gets a bi-directional quick-shifter while Aprilia offers it as an optional equipment on the RS 457. Both Japanese motorcycles miss out on a quick-shifter but do get a slipper clutch, all of them, in fact.
In terms of features, the Aprilia gets a 5-inch TFT display with optional Bluetooth connectivity. The KTM too gets a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity. The R3 gets an old-school LCD digital display, while the Ninja 400 gets a part-analogue, part-digital display. Dual-Channel ABS is standard on all motorcycles. All motorcycles with the exception of the Kawasaki Ninja 400 get LED headlight and LED taillight.
The KTM RC 390 is the most affordable model among all the motorcycles here, with its price being Rs. 3.18 lakh, almost a lakh cheaper than the Aprilia RS 457. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is the most expensive motorcycle here, priced at Rs. 5.24 lakh, which is over Rs. 2 lakh more than the RC 390 and Rs. 1.14 lakh more than the Aprilia RS 457. It is a good motorcycle, the Ninja 400, but the pricing is ludicrous.
For those who are keen on more performance, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R which gets a 399 cc in-line four-cylinder engine and is mind-bogglingly priced at Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). But it also makes 75 bhp and 37.5 Nm and gets a host of electronic rider aids.
Latest News
