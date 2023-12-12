Aprilia RS 457 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

The Aprilia RS 457 is the latest entrant in the sub-500 cc supersport segment. It was launched at 2023 India Bike Week at a price of Rs. 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the motorcycle will begin December 15, 2023 onwards and deliveries will begin March 2023 onwards. The Aprilia RS 457 goes up against the KTM RC 390, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the soon-to-be launched Yamaha YZF R3. We see how the Aprilia stacks up against its rivals in terms of technical specifications, on paper.

Specifications Aprilia RS 457 Kawasaki Ninja 400 KTM RC 390 Yamaha YZF R3 Displacement 457 cc 399 cc 373 cc 321 cc Engine Parallel-Twin, Liquid-cooled Parallel-Twin, Liquid-cooled Single-Cylinder, Liquid-cooled Parallel-Twin, Liquid-cooled Max Power 47 bhp 44.79 bhp at 10,000 rpm 43 bhp at 9,000 rpm 41 bhp at 10,700 rpm Peak Torque 43.5 Nm 37 Nm at 8,000 rpm 37 Nm at 7,000 rpm 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed Chassis Type Twin-Spar Aluminium Frame Steel Trellis Split-Trellis Diamond-Steel Front Suspension 41 mm USD Telescopic 43 mm WP Apex USD 37 mm USD Rear Suspension Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Monoshock Front Disc 320 mm 286 mm 320 mm 298 mm Rear Disc 220 mm 193 mm 230 mm 220 mm Kerb Weight 175 kg 168 kg 172 kg 169 kg Price (Ex-showroom) Rs. 4.10 Lakh Rs. 5.24 Lakh Rs. 3.18 lakh To Be Announced

The Aprilia RS 457 makes the maximum power and torque among all the motorcycles, but it is also the heaviest motorcycle in this comparison. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is the lightest motorcycle while the KTM RC 390 is the only motorcycle which has a single-cylinder engine but makes more power and torque than the R3 and as much power and torque as the Ninja 400. Surprisingly, it is heavier than both Japanese parallel-twin models despite being a single-cylinder motorcycle.

All motorcycles get a 6-speed gearbox. The KTM gets a bi-directional quick-shifter while Aprilia offers it as an optional equipment on the RS 457. Both Japanese motorcycles miss out on a quick-shifter but do get a slipper clutch, all of them, in fact.

In terms of features, the Aprilia gets a 5-inch TFT display with optional Bluetooth connectivity. The KTM too gets a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity. The R3 gets an old-school LCD digital display, while the Ninja 400 gets a part-analogue, part-digital display. Dual-Channel ABS is standard on all motorcycles. All motorcycles with the exception of the Kawasaki Ninja 400 get LED headlight and LED taillight.

The KTM RC 390 is the most affordable model among all the motorcycles here, with its price being Rs. 3.18 lakh, almost a lakh cheaper than the Aprilia RS 457. The Kawasaki Ninja 400 is the most expensive motorcycle here, priced at Rs. 5.24 lakh, which is over Rs. 2 lakh more than the RC 390 and Rs. 1.14 lakh more than the Aprilia RS 457. It is a good motorcycle, the Ninja 400, but the pricing is ludicrous.

For those who are keen on more performance, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R which gets a 399 cc in-line four-cylinder engine and is mind-bogglingly priced at Rs. 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). But it also makes 75 bhp and 37.5 Nm and gets a host of electronic rider aids.