Aprilia Tuono 457 Design Patented In India Ahead Of Launch

Aprilia India is gearing up to launch the Tuono 457 in India, and ahead of its official launch, the company has filed a design patent for the motorcycle. The Tuono 457 was first unveiled at EICMA 2024 as a naked version of the fully-fired RS 457, which made its Indian debut in 2023. The launch of the Tuono 457 is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Aprilia Tuono 457 Unveiled; India Launch in 2025

The Aprilia Tuono 457 shares its underpinnings with the RS 457 but adopts a naked design. It features a compact bug-like headlamp unit with integrated LED DRLs. The fuel tank design remains similar to the RS 457, but instead of full fairings, the Tuono 457 sports aggressive radiator shrouds. The motorcycle will be offered in two colour schemes – Piranha Red and Puma Grey.



Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: What Are The Differences?

The Tuono 457 is equipped with a preload-adjustable USD fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Disc brakes handle stopping duties on both ends. In terms of technology, the motorcycle has a 5.0-inch TFT colour display and Aprilia’s Ride-by-Wire system. Additionally, the Tuono 457 features electronic rider aids, including three ride modes, traction control, and ABS.

Powering the Tuono 457 is the same 457cc parallel-twin engine found in its fully-faired sibling, producing 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and features a slipper clutch along with an optional bidirectional quickshifter. With its stripped-down design, the Tuono 457 is anticipated to be priced slightly below the RS 457, which is currently on sale at Rs 4.20 lakh (ex-showroom).