EICMA 2024: Aprilia Tuono 457 Unveiled; India Launch in 2025

One of the important highlights of the ongoing EICMA 2024 is the all-new Aprilia Tuono 457 that has been unveiled at the trade show. The Tuono 457 is the second motorcycle based on Aprilia’s new 457 platform introduced with the RS 457. Like the other Tuono models in Aprilia’s portfolio, this one too draws inspiration from them sporting a naked design with exposed mechanicals.





The front features a compact bug-like headlamp unit with integrated LED DRLs. The unit is accompanied by a contrast red spoiler underneath, and while there is no windscreen on offer, the TFT colour instrumentation sits right on top of the headlamp assembly. Moving to the side, the fuel tank is the same one from the RS 457, and instead of the fairing, the Tuono 457 comes with chunky radiator shrouds that further add to the bike’s aggressive appeal. The seat is a two-piece unit with the height set at 800 mm for the rider. Moving to the rear, the tail section is compact with the same tail lamp unit from the RS 457 and split grab rails.





As for the ergonomics, the bike comes with a sporty yet upright riding stance due to the one-piece handlebar, rearset footpegs, and arched seat. The motorcycle uses the same perimeter frame and swingarm as the RS 457. Even the underseat exhaust system and wheels have been lifted from its faired sibling.





Moving to the powertrain, the Aprilia Tuono 457 is powered by the same 457 cc parallel-twin mill from the faired RS 457. The motor is rated to produce a maximum power output of 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike will come with three ride modes, and other rider assists like traction control and ABS like the faired one. However, expect Aprilia to tweak the final drive with a slightly shorter ratio for stronger low-end performance and also due to the lower kerb weight to achieve a better power-to-weight ratio.





Lastly, coming to the cycle parts, the Tuono 457 will be suspended by the same preload adjustable USD fork setup up front and preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. It will feature the same braking setup from the RS 457 which consists of disc brakes at both ends.



While Aprilia will be launching the Tuono 457 in international markets shortly, we expect the India launch of the motorcycle to happen soon in the first quarter of 2025. Considering the Tuono 457 has fewer body panels, expect it to be priced slightly below the RS 457.