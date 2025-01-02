Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz G 580 EVMercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMaruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New Bolero
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Aprilia Tuono 457 Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch

The Tuono 457 was unveiled globally at the EICMA Motor Show last year and is expected to be launched in India later this month.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Aprilia Tuono 457 listed on the brand’s India website
  • Second model based on Aprilia’s 457 platform
  • Shares most of its components with the RS 457

Aprilia India is gearing up to launch the Tuono 457 in the Indian market. In the build-up to its launch, the company has listed the model on its official Indian website, suggesting its launch is imminent. The Tuono 457 was first showcased at the EICMA 2024 Motor Show and is the second offering based on Aprilia’s 457 platform. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Aprilia Tuono 457 Unveiled; India Launch in 2025

 

Aprilia Tuono 457 India launch

The Tuono 457 serves as the naked counterpart to the fully-faired RS 457. Its design includes a compact headlamp with integrated LED DRLs, reminiscent of a ‘bug-like’ look. While the fuel tank shape mirrors that of the RS 457, the Tuono 457 replaces full fairings with aggressive radiator shrouds. It will be available in two colour options: Piranha Red and Puma Grey.

 

On the hardware front, the Tuono 457 features a preload-adjustable USD fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are managed by disc brakes on both ends. For features, It comes equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT colour display and Aprilia’s Ride-by-Wire system, which includes three customisable riding modes. 

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: What Are The Differences?


Aprilia Tuono 457 India launch 1

The motorcycle is powered by the same 457cc parallel-twin engine employed in the RS 457, delivering 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and features a slipper clutch, along with an optional bidirectional quickshifter. Other electronic rider aids include traction control, three ride modes, and ABS.
 

Owing to its simpler and more minimalistic design compared to the RS 457, the Tuono 457 is expected to be priced slightly lower than the RS 457, which currently retails at Rs 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom). 

# Aprilia India# Aprilia Tuono 457# Tuono 457# Aprilia Tuono 457 India launch# Aprilia bikes India# Bikes in India# Upcoming bike launches# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Bajaj Auto is gearing up to roll out a new Pulsar model, which is expected to be an upgraded version of the RS 200 or potentially the RS 400.
    New Bajaj Pulsar RS Incoming; Likely To Debut In January 2025
  • The KLX 230 is offered in two colour schemes: Lime Green and Battle Grey.
    Kawasaki KLX 230 Launched In India At Rs 3.30 Lakh
  • Triumph has rolled out discounts on its most affordable motorcycle in India as part of its year-end scheme.
    Triumph Speed T4 Available With Rs 18,000 Discount In December 2024
  • India Bike Week 2024 concluded on December 7 and attracted over 25,000 riders from different parts of the country.
    India Bike Week 2024: New Motorcycles, Custom Builds, Music, And More
  • BMW Motorrad will hike prices across its range in its portfolio and cites rising overall input costs.
    BMW Motorrad India To Hike Prices By 2.5% From January 1

Latest News

  • The Japanese bike maker is reportedly working on reviving the track-focused inline-4 powered motorcycles that include the GSX-R600, GSX-R750 and the flagship GSX-R1000
    Suzuki GSX-R Series To Make A Comeback?
  • The booking amount is set at Rs 25,000.
    Kia Syros India Launch On February 1; Bookings Open On January 3
  • The Tuono 457 was unveiled globally at the EICMA Motor Show last year and is expected to be launched in India later this month.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch
  • After the Apex Edition launched around the festive season, the C-SUV will get a blacked-out treatment to attract more buyers
    Honda Elevate Black Edition To Be Launched Soon
  • This warranty covers all mechanical, electrical failures alongside defects related to material, workmanship, or manufacturing faults
    Renault India Increases Standard Vehicle Warranty Coverage To Three Years
  • All-electric derivative of Hyundai’s most popular SUV will accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 7.9 seconds; to be available in four variants.
    Hyundai Creta Electric Revealed: 42 kWh And 51.4 kWh Battery Options, Up To 473 KM Range
  • In December, manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota India reported increases in sales figures, Hyundai’s sales declined by 2.4 per cent
    Auto Sales December 2024: Maruti Suzuki, JSW MG, Toyota Report Growth; Hyundai Registers Dip
  • Entering the already crowded sub-4 metre SUV segment, the Kia Syros has a few tricks up its sleeves to make a mark. But how good it is on paper?
    Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared
  • The Creta EV is expected to be unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    Hyundai Creta EV Officially Teased Ahead of Debut
  • The manufacturer also opened bookings for the electric two-wheelers in India, with the booking amount set at Rs 1000
    Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters To Be Launched At 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Research More on Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

Expected Price : ₹ 3.75 - 3.9 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 30, 2024

Popular Aprilia Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Aprilia Tuono 457 Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved