Aprilia Tuono 457 Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch

Aprilia India is gearing up to launch the Tuono 457 in the Indian market. In the build-up to its launch, the company has listed the model on its official Indian website, suggesting its launch is imminent. The Tuono 457 was first showcased at the EICMA 2024 Motor Show and is the second offering based on Aprilia’s 457 platform.

The Tuono 457 serves as the naked counterpart to the fully-faired RS 457. Its design includes a compact headlamp with integrated LED DRLs, reminiscent of a ‘bug-like’ look. While the fuel tank shape mirrors that of the RS 457, the Tuono 457 replaces full fairings with aggressive radiator shrouds. It will be available in two colour options: Piranha Red and Puma Grey.

On the hardware front, the Tuono 457 features a preload-adjustable USD fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are managed by disc brakes on both ends. For features, It comes equipped with a 5.0-inch TFT colour display and Aprilia’s Ride-by-Wire system, which includes three customisable riding modes.

The motorcycle is powered by the same 457cc parallel-twin engine employed in the RS 457, delivering 47 bhp and 43.5 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and features a slipper clutch, along with an optional bidirectional quickshifter. Other electronic rider aids include traction control, three ride modes, and ABS.



Owing to its simpler and more minimalistic design compared to the RS 457, the Tuono 457 is expected to be priced slightly lower than the RS 457, which currently retails at Rs 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom).