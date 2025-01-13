Login
Aprilia Tuono 457 India Launch Confirmed For February 2025

Unveiled at EICMA 2024, the Tuono 457 is the RS 457’s naked counterpart
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 13, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Aprilia will launch the Tuono 457 between the 17th and 18th of February.
  • Expected to be offered at a slightly lower price tag than RS 457.
  • Powered by the same engine as the RS 457.

Aprilia has confirmed that it will launch the Tuono 457 in India during the third week of February. A statement from the company said that the prices of the motorcycle will be announced between the 17th and 18th of February. Unveiled at EICMA 2024, the Tuono 457 is essentially the RS 457’s naked counterpart and retains the same engine and mechanical components as the latter. Upon its launch, expect the motorcycle to be offered at a slightly lower price tag than the RS 457, which currently retails at Rs 4.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch
 

Aprilia Tuono 457 unveiled carandbike edited 5

The Aprilia Tuono 457 is the RS 457’s naked counterpart which was unveiled at EICMA 2024

 

Visually, the Tuono 457 sports a singular headlamp setup, flanked by boomerang-style daytime running lamps (DRLs). The motorcycle also features winglets below the headlamps. The rest of the motorcycle remains cosmetically identical to the RS 457. The bike has a slightly different riding stance over the RS 457 due to the one-piece handlebar, rearset footpegs, and arched seat. The bike will come with three ride modes, and other rider assists like traction control and ABS like the RS 457. 

 

Also Read: EICMA 2024: Aprilia Tuono 457 Unveiled; India Launch in 2025


In terms of cycle parts, the Tuono 457 will be suspended by the same preload adjustable USD fork setup up front and preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. It will feature the same braking setup from the RS 457 which consists of disc brakes at both ends.

 

Also Read: Aprilia Tuono 457 vs RS 457: What Are The Differences?
 

Aprilia Tuono 457 unveiled carandbike edited 1

The Aprilia Tuono 457 retains the same parallel-twin engine as the RS 457

 

On the powertrain front, the Aprilia Tuono 457 is powered by the same 457 cc parallel-twin engine as the RS 457. The motor churns out a peak power output of 47 bhp and peak torque of 43.5 Nm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. However, expect Aprilia to tweak the final drive with a slightly shorter ratio for stronger low-end performance and also due to the lower kerb weight to achieve a better power-to-weight ratio.


 

# Aprilia RS 457# Aprilia Tuono 457# Aprilia Tuono 457 launch# Aprilia Tuono 457 images# Aprilia Tuono 457 prices# Aprilia Tuono 457 India launch# Bikes# Two Wheelers
