car&bike Awards 2026: TVS Apache RTX is Viewers' Choice Bike Of The Year

The Viewer’s Choice category at the car&bike Awards celebrates motorcycles that have captured the imagination of enthusiasts and everyday riders alike. Unlike the jury-driven awards, the winner in this category is decided entirely by the audience, through an online voting process conducted on the carandbike website. The shortlist featured an exciting mix of motorcycles from different segments — the Aprilia Tuono 457, Honda CB125 Hornet, Royal Enfield Classic 650, TVS Apache RTX, Ultraviolette X-47 and the Yamaha XSR 155.

Amongst the lot, the TVS Apache RTX emerged to the winner of this award. Each of these motorcycles represents a unique appeal — from performance-focused streetfighters and retro-styled machines to adventure motorcycles and cutting-edge electric mobility. Together, they reflect the wide spectrum of choices available to Indian riders today, with each contender bringing its own strengths in terms of design, performance, technology and character. The winner of this category was decided based on the votes casted on carandbike.com.