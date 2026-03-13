car&bike Awards 2026: Kia Carens Clavis EV Is Family Car Of The Year

Kia’s first mass-market electric car for the Indian market is the car&bike Family Car of the Year 2026. Launched in India in 2025, the new Carens Clavis EV added a third powertrain option to the Carens Clavis line-up with a zero-emissions all-electric drivetrain replacing the petrol and diesel engines under the hood.





The Clavis EV offers a blend of low running costs and emissions-free driving mixed with the practicality of a three-row MPV capable of seating up to seven and still having some room for luggage. The Clavis EV offers a spacious cabin with room for up to seven, with the third row folding flat to offer ample luggage space for long family road trips. As with its ICE siblings, the EV is also loaded to the gills with features, with top variants packing in tech such as twin 12.3-inch digital displays, auto climate control, ADAS tech, powered driver seat, ventilated front seats, 360-degree cameras and more.





In terms of powertrains, the Clavis EV is offered with two battery options - 52 kWh and 51.4 kWh - offering a claimed range of over 400 km on a full charge, around 380 km in real-world usage as per our testing. Performance too is smooth with the electric motor developing a peak 133 bhp and 255 Nm when paired with the smaller battery and 169 bhp and 255 Nm with the larger pack.



Prices for the EV range from Rs 17.99 lakh, up to Rs 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom).