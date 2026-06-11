New Hyundai i20 Interior, Lights Previewed In Latest Promos

Hyundai has yet again teased the new-gen i20 ahead of its global debut next month. The latest teasers provide more insight into the hatchback’s exterior design as well as a glimpse of the interior for the first time.

Also read: All-New Hyundai i20 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut



New-Gen Hyundai i20 Interior Teased

The latest teaser clip shared on social media provides a brief glimpse of the interior, showcasing what looks to be twin 10.25-inch displays for the infotainment and instrument cluster. The instrument cluster graphics suggest that the unit could be more closely related to the unit seen on the likes of the new Venue that arrived last year. The overall design theme looks to be in line with other Hyundai models, with a row of shortcut keys visible below the touchscreen.

Also read: Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spy Photos Give Glimpses Of Its Updated Cabin



A separate display for the air-con is also visible down below, suggesting that AC controls will be separate from the touchscreen.

New-Gen Hyundai i20 Exterior Previewed

Moving to the exterior, while the initial teaser only showed the LED daytime running lamps and the front lightbar, we now get to see more of the design. The rear gets a new design tail lamps with L-shaped light guides and a connected lightbar setup, as well as the numberplate sat at the base of the boot lid. We also get a glimpse of a low-set rectangular grille on the fascia.

Also read: Hyundai To Introduce 2 New SUVs In FY2027



The teaser also suggests a more crossover-inspired look for the new i20 with the pronounced wheel arches seemingly featuring the use of matte-finished cladding.

New-Gen Hyundai i20: Expected Powertrains

On the powertrain front, the i20 is expected to be offered with a range of petrol, flex-fuel, and possibly diesel engine options across global markets. The hatchback is also likely to feature mild hybrid tech as well in some markets.

Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Launched At Rs 55.70 Lakh; Range Rises To 690 KM

For India, expect the hatchback to carry over the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine options as its predecessor when it arrives. The mild hybrid powertrain could also be considered. We expect the model to launch in India sometime around the festive season.