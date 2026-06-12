New Hyundai i20 Leaked Ahead Of Debut; Crossover-Inspired Styling, Single-Frame Curved Display
- New i20 expected to debut soon
- Gets crossover inspired styling elements
- India launch expected around festive season
First images of the new-gen Hyundai i20 have leaked online, providing an up-close look at the design of the premium hatchback. The new hatchback follows Hyundai’s latest design language and sees a marked difference from the edgy-styled hatchback currently on sale in India while also adopting some crossover-inspired themes. Inside, the highlight is a single-frame curved display that sits atop the dashboard, housing a pair of screens for infotainment and instrumentation.
Also read: New Hyundai i20 Interior, Lights Previewed In Latest Promos
Starting with the exterior design, the new i20 comes across as a more mature design overall compared to its edgy and sporty-looking predecessor. Up front, the hatchback gets new LED projector headlamps with integrated Y-shaped daytime running lamps and a connected lightbar. The central air vent features a split design with the upper and lower sections separated by a blank panel. Lower down, the bumper features the use of plastic cladding.
Also read: All-New Hyundai i20 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
Moving to the sides, the i20 continues to feature the use of black cladding along the lower edges of the body as well as on the pronounced wheel arches. The window line features a sharp upward kink on the rear door, while a soft shoulder line is visible lower on the door. At the rear, the new i20 features a chunky rear bumper with notable use of black cladding and silver accents. The tailgate features a notable lip below the windshield with the new look connected taillamps, and a wrap-around integrated roof spoiler rounds out the looks.
Also read: Next-Gen Hyundai i20 Spy Photos Give Glimpses Of Its Updated Cabin
Inside the cabin, the highlight element looks to be the almost BMW-like curved display atop the dashboard housing the central touchscreen and digital instruments display. Going by previous teaser clips, the digital instrument display is set to be in line with the unit in the new Venue and Creta, with customisable graphics and providing drivers with a range of information. The upper and lower dashboards look to be separated by a shelf-like element on the front passenger side.
Also read: Hyundai To Introduce 2 New SUVs In FY2027
The centre console, meanwhile, features a new vertical design theme with controls for the air-con in the centre flanked by vertical air-con vents on either side. The cabin looks to be following a grey and cream colour scheme with notable use of soft-touch elements on the doors.
Also Read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift Launched At Rs 55.70 Lakh; Range Rises To 690 KM
As for the powertrains, the leaked images look to feature the i20 with the 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol engine – a unit that is also expected to be offered in the car in India. Other engine options are expected to vary depending on the market with the India-spec car expected to continue to offer a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Mild hybrid tech is also expected to be on the cards.
As for an India launch, Hyundai could look to introduce the model in India in the build-up to the festive season.
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