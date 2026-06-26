Affordable Turbo-Petrol Cars That Deliver Sports Car Thrills Without Breaking the Bank
The advent of turbo petrol engine options in the mass market segments in recent years has meant that buyers no longer need to stretch their budgets to get a peppy vehicle that is fun to drive. So if you are in the market for a new vehicle and want something fun to drive without breaking the bank, here are some of our picks:
Maruti Fronx/Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Price: 8.92 lakh to Rs 11.98 lakh
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Turbo Price: Rs 10.20 lakh to Rs 12.63 lakh
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx and its sister car, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor make for a compelling package for buyers wanting a lightweight but fun to drive turbo-petrol car. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine isn’t the most powerful unit in the segment, though the subcompact crossover’s compact dimensions and light weight – 1015 kg to 1060 kg kerb weight (Fronx), means there is more than enough grunt to get a move on.
The 1.0 turbo-petrol develops a peak 99 bhp and 147.6 Nm (from as low as 2,000 rpm) and is offered with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic. The unit’s rev-happy nature and a well-judged ride and handling mix mean that even the keen driver will enjoy it, and needless to say, the engine is frugal too, with a claimed 21.5 kmpl for the manual and 20.01 kmpl for the automatic.
Tata Punch Turbo
Tata Punch iTurbo Price: Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 9.85 lakh
Tata gave the Punch and Punch EV a major mid-cycle refresh earlier this year, with the biggest update to the ICE Punch coming in the form of a new turbo-petrol engine option. The unit itself is quite familiar – it’s the same 1.2-litre 3-cylinder mill as in the Nexon, delivering a strong 118 bhp and 170 Nm – almost as much as the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet, which are a segment above.
For now, buyers can only pick a 6-speed manual gearbox with the engine option, and while the gearshifts are not the best, the car’s compact dimensions and more than ample power mean that it can really dart through traffic. That said, the engine delivers power in a smooth fashion and is at its best when not harried.
As always, ride quality remains the strong suit for the Punch, with the steering too offering decent feedback so you can push the car when needed.
Hyundai i20 N-Line
Hyundai i20 N-Line Price: Rs 9.27 lakh to Rs 11.74 lakh
The i20 N-Line could be called the last of the hot affordable hatchbacks – a segment that was once comprised of models such as the Fiat Punto Abarth, VW Polo GT TSI, Maruti Baleno RS and the Tata Altroz Racer. Unlike some other N-Line models, the i20 N-Line makes exclusive use of the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that dishes out 118 bhp and 172 Nm – Hyundai dropped the turbo from the standard i20 with the facelift.
Gearbox options include a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the top variant also offering a 7-speed DCT as an option. The N-Line also gets retuned suspension and steering to make it feel more involving to drive, while a different exhaust set-up from the standard hatchback means that the added performance is joined by an enhanced soundtrack. The i20 is also not lacking in the features department with bits such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger, digital instrument cluster, Bose sound system and even a standard-fit sunroof.
Hyundai Venue N-Line
Hyundai Venue N-Line Price: Rs 10.66 lakh to Rs 15.68 lakh
Launched in India in 2025, the second-gen Venue grew in size and packed in a more spacious cabin while also coming loaded to the gills with tech. As with its predecessor, the Venue continues to offer a turbo-petrol engine option – the same 118 bhp & 172 Nm 1.0 mill as in the i20 N-Line offered with manual and DCT gearbox options.
While for the average driver, the standard Venue with the turbo-petrol will suffice, those wanting a sportier experience can look to the N-Line. The N-Line does come at a premium over the standard model, but you do get sportier looks outside, an all-black cabin with red highlights inside, as well as tweaks to the steering, suspension and exhaust to make the car feel a little more composed and sound a little more sportier.
Skoda Kylaq
Skoda Kylaq 1.0 TSI Price: Rs 7.59 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh
Skoda’s return to the subcompact segment, the Kylaq, is one of the few models here to be offered solely with turbo-petrol engine options across the range. The 1.0 TSI mill is good for a strong 114 bhp and 178 Nm, with customers able to pick between a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox across almost all variants. Keen drivers will like the little Skoda for its very European driving dynamics with a slightly firmer suspension compared to some compatriots and a steering that is light but still communicative.
Keen drivers will like the rev-happy engine, which makes its peak power almost at redline, as well as the short-throw nature of the manual gearbox. The AT adds more everyday convenience to the package with the provision of paddle shifters for those wanting to manually control the shifts.
Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi
Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi Price: Rs 11.91 lakh to Rs 14.88 lakh
Mahindra is one of the few carmakers in the subcompact segment to offer only turbo-petrol engine options for its SUV alongside a diesel. Buyers will like the 3XO for its sprightly petrol engines, though for the keen driver, it’s the 1.2-litre T-GDI engine that you would want. At 129 bhp and 230 Nm, it’s the most powerful engine in the segment, which does translate to a claimed 0-100 kmph time of just over 10 seconds. The 6-speed manual will appeal to buyers wanting a more analogue experience, while the torque converter automatic adds more daily convenience but isn’t shy to let the engine rev. The T-GDI unit offers strong performance and good refinement, though the 3XO’s light steering and soft suspension mean that it will take some nerves to really throw it around corners.
VW Taigun/ Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI
Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI Price: Rs 11 lakh to Rs 17.17 lakh
Skoda Kushaq 1.0 TSI Price: Rs 10.66 lakh to Rs 16.95 lakh
The VW MQB A0 IN SUV siblings received a notable overhaul earlier this year, bringing in styling changes, updates to the tech and a new automatic gearbox option for the 1.0 TSI. While a lot of keen drivers look to the larger 1.5 TSI turbo-petrol-DCT powertrain for its performance numbers, it’s the smaller 1.0 TSI unit that feels more fun to use. The 1.0 TSI is more rev-happy than its larger counterpart and makes peak power close to the red line, while peak torque is available over a wide spread.
The 1.0 TSI is also a lot more affordable than the larger-hearted models, which reduces initial cost as well. The 6-speed manual gearbox is slick to use as well, while the new 8-speed automatic is smooth and now promises improved fuel economy over the old 6-speed unit.
The Taigun and Kushaq's sedan compatriots - the Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus share similar strengths when it comes to being driver's cars. However, while they too can be considered for buyers wanting a keen driving car, both are due for a mid-cycle update later in the year.
All prices, ex-showroom.
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