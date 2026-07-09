Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun: Which Compact SUV Fits Your Needs?
- The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos offer the most options in terms of powertrain & features
- The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stand out for its strong hybrid tech and practicality
- The Volkswagen Taigun is the driver's car and performane is what you'd be buying it for
If you're planning to buy a compact SUV in the Rs. 12 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh price bracket, you're spoilt for choice. It's one of the most fiercely contested segments in India, with popular options including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Volkswagen Taigun. While the Creta and Seltos are known for their feature-rich cabins and multiple powertrain options, the Grand Vitara stands out with its strong-hybrid technology and fuel efficiency. The Taigun, meanwhile, caters to those who enjoy a more engaging driving experience.
But which one suits your needs the best? Let's find out.
Dimensions - Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun
|Specification
|Creta
|Seltos
|Grand Vitara
|Taigun
|Length (mm)
|4,330
|4,365
|4,345
|4,221
|Width (mm)
|1,790
|1,800
|1,795
|1,760
|Height (mm)
|1,635
|1,645
|1,645
|1,612
|Wheelbase (mm)
|2,610
|2,650
|2,600
|2,651
|Boot Space (L)
|433
|433
|373 (Strong Hybrid) / 373+*
|385
*Boot space varies depending on the powertrain. Strong Hybrid variants sacrifice some luggage space to accommodate the battery.
Despite it’s more compact proportions compared to the rivals, the Volkswagen Taigun offers the longest wheelbase at 2651 mm. The Seltos is just marginally behind but that has no practical impact on the cabin space, however, it is still the longest, widest and tallest SUV in the segment. The Grand Vitara is a close second to the Seltos in all three aspects, but the latter and its cousin Creta both one up the others by offering segment best boot space of 433 litre.
The Grand Vitara gives up some luggage space in favour of its hybrid battery pack but makes up for it with its efficiency-focused powertrain. However, you can get more luggage space if you decide to choose the mild-hybrid version. Despite the differences, all four SUVs offer dimensions that make them well suited for both city use and long-distance touring.
Engine Options - Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun
|Models
|Petrol
|Power/Torque
|Diesel
|Power/Torque
|Creta
|1.5 NA / 1.5 Turbo
|113 bhp / 144 Nm; 158 bhp / 253 Nm
|1.5
|114 bhp / 250 Nm
|Seltos
|1.5 NA / 1.5 Turbo
|113 bhp / 144 Nm; 158 bhp / 253 Nm
|1.5
|114 bhp / 250 Nm
|Grand Vitara
|1.5 NA / 1.5 Strong Hybrid
|102 bhp / 137 Nm; 114 bhp (Combined)
|-
|-
|Taigun
|1.0 TSI / 1.5 TSI
|114 bhp / 178 Nm; 148 bhp / 250 Nm
|-
|-
When it comes to powertrain choices, the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos have the longest list of choices – a naturally aspirated petrol, a turbo petrol and, of course, diesel. Among these four SUVs, the Creta and Seltos’ turbo petrol engines are the most powerful ones, and only these two offer you the option of a torquey diesel engine as well. So, if it’s a diesel SUV you need, you can narrow down your options to these two.
But both the Grand Vitara and Taigun have USPs that are hard to ignore. The Grand Vitara focuses on practicality and efficiency. You only get a pair 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motors – one paired with a mild-hybrid system and the other one, a strong hybrid system. And that’s the one you should be interested in.
Then we have the Taigun, which offers not one but two turbo petrol engines – 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre. The former might make about 10 bhp less than the Creta/Seltos, but this is the one that offers better performance in the real world.
Also Read: Hyundai Creta Facelift Review
Fuel Efficiency - Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun
|Model
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Hybrid
|Creta
|Up to 17.4 kmpl
|Up to 21.8 kmpl
|-
|Seltos
|Up to 17.7 kmpl
|Up to 20.7 kmpl
|-
|Grand Vitara
|Up to 21.1 kmpl
|-
|Up to 27.97 kmpl
|Taigun
|Up to 19.9 kmpl
|-
|-
When it comes to fuel efficiency, the Grand Vitara is in a league of its own. Thanks to its strong-hybrid powertrain, it offers the highest claimed mileage in this comparison, making it an ideal choice for buyers looking to minimise running costs.
Among the conventional petrol-powered SUVs, the Taigun posts impressive efficiency figures despite relying solely on turbo-petrol engines. Meanwhile, the Creta and Seltos continue to be attractive options for buyers covering longer distances, thanks to their efficient diesel engines, which also remain unique offerings in a segment that's gradually moving away from diesel.
Transmission Options - Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun
|SUV
|Transmission Options
|Creta
|6MT, IVT, 7DCT, 6AT
|Seltos
|6MT, iMT, IVT, 7DCT, 6AT
|Grand Vitara
|5MT, 6AT, e-CVT
|Taigun
|6MT, 6AT, 7DSG
Kia offers the wide range of transmission choices among the lot – a manual, intelligent manual transmission (iMT/AMT), Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT/CVT), 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) and of course a traditional 6-speed automatic torque converter. The Creta offers you the same option, except for the iMT unit. The performance of all these transmissions is largely similar in both SUVs.
The Grand Vitara keeps things relatively straightforward with a manual, torque converter automatic and an e-CVT paired with the strong-hybrid powertrain. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Taigun offers a manual gearbox alongside a conventional automatic with the 1.0 TSI and a 7-speed DSG with the more powerful 1.5 TSI, catering to buyers looking for a more engaging driving experience.
Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Review
Safety - Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun
|SUV
|Key Highlights
|Creta
|6 Airbags, Level 2 ADAS, 360° Camera, Blind View Monitor
|Seltos
|6 Airbags, Level 2 ADAS, 360° Camera, Blind View Monitor
|Grand Vitara
|6 Airbags, 360° Camera, ESP, Hill Hold Assist
|Taigun
|6 Airbags, ESC, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Hill Hold Control
All four SUVs come equipped with six airbags as standard, along with essential safety features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Hold Assist/Control, ISOFIX child seat mounts and a tyre pressure monitoring system, depending on the variant.
The Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos take the lead in terms of active safety by offering Level 2 ADAS, which includes features such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Cruise Control and Blind View Monitor. In fact, the Seltos offers more ADAS functions compared to the Creta.
The Grand Vitara misses out on ADAS but still offers a comprehensive suite of passive and electronic safety features. The Volkswagen Taigun, despite not offering ADAS, continues to impress with its robust build quality and 5-star Global NCAP crash safety rating, making it one of the safest SUVs in the segment.
Features - Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun
|SUV
|Highlights
|Creta
|Dual 10.25-inch Displays, Ventilated Seats, Bose Audio, Panoramic Sunroof
|Seltos
|Triple Displays, Ventilated Seats, Bose Audio, Panoramic Sunroof, Powered Driver's Seat, Bonnet gas strut
|Grand Vitara
|Panoramic Sunroof, Ventilated Seats, Head-Up Display, 360-degree Camera
|Taigun
|Digital Cockpit, Ventilated Seats, Electric Sunroof, Powered front seats,
Also Read: 2026 Kia Seltos Review
In terms of features, all four SUVs offer more than just the basic creature comforts. Features like – touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital cluster, wireless charger, connected car tech, panoramic sunroof, 360 view cameras and more. Now some of the these features are limited to the higher spec variants, but nonetheless you get them.
The Creta and Seltos continue to set the benchmark with their premium cabin experience and extensive feature list, while the Grand Vitara offers all the features that you’ll actually end up using and it’s also the only one to offer a head-up display.
The Taigun may not offer as many convenience features as the Koreans, but it covers all the essentials while retaining Volkswagen's clean, driver-focused cabin layout. It’s also the only one to offer powered seats for both driver and co-driver.
Rear seat space is also better on the Seltos, followed by the Creta and Grand Vitara. The Taigun might offer good legroom courtesy of the long wheelbase, but the others offer better headroom.
Price - Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun
|Model
|Petrol
|Diesel
|Hybrid
|Creta
|Rs. 11 Lakh to Rs. 20.07 Lakh
|Rs. 12.53 Lakh to Rs. 20.12 Lakh
|-
|Seltos
|Rs. 11 Lakh to Rs. 21.77 Lakh
|Rs. 13 lakh to Rs. 22.02 lakh
|-
|Grand Vitara
|Rs. 10.77 lakh to Rs. 18.73 lakh
|-
|Rs. 16.64 lakh to Rs. 19.73 lakh
|Taigun
|Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 19.30 lakh
|-
|-
Despite being closely matched in terms of pricing, each SUV offers a distinct value proposition. The Creta and Seltos cater to buyers looking for multiple powertrain choices and feature-rich variants, which is also why you’ll see the SUVs command higher top-end prices. The Grand Vitara commands a premium for its strong-hybrid technology and exceptional fuel efficiency. The Taigun, meanwhile, appeals to buyers seeking a fun-to-drive SUV with proven turbo-petrol engines and solid build quality. Both manage ti stay under the Rs. 20 lakh mark.
Conclusion - Hyundai Creta vs Kia Seltos vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun
Each of these compact SUVs has its own strengths. The Hyundai Creta remains one of the most well-rounded options in the segment; the Kia Seltos impresses with its premium cabin and extensive feature list. It’s also based on the newer platform and is a more advanced model. The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara stands out with its hybrid technology and class-leading fuel efficiency and is for those looking for a practical family SUV that easy on your pocket to run. The Volkswagen Taigun, on the other hand, continues to be the enthusiast's choice with its punchy TSI engines and engaging driving dynamics. It’s undoubtedly the more driver-oriented option among these four cars.
Each of these SUVs has its own strengths. The Creta is the all-rounder, the Seltos packs in the most features, the Grand Vitara is the efficiency champion, while the Taigun is the enthusiast's choice. The best one ultimately depends on what matters most to you.
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