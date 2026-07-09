logo
New Delhi

Nissan Tekton: In Pictures

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
3 mins read
Jul 09, 2026, 02:48 PM
Follow us on
Nissan Tekton: In Pictures
Key Highlights
  • Nissan Tekton launched at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Bookings open today, deliveries from July 20
  • Shares platform and powertrains with the Renault Duster

Nissan has finally launched the Tekton in the Indian market at an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh. Bookings are now open with deliveries to start from July 20, 2026. Based on the same RGMP platform as the Renault Duster, the Tekton shares its mechanicals with its French sibling but gets a distinctly Nissan-inspired design.

Also Read: Nissan Tekton Makes Global Debut; Launched At Rs 10.49 Lakh

Let’s take a closer look at it in pictures:

Nissan Tekton Variant wise prices

The Tekton is available in six variants: Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna+. Prices start at Rs 10.49 lakh and go up to Rs 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

Nissan Tekton 1

Although its proportions remain identical to the Duster, Nissan has given the Tekton a unique identity through revised styling at both ends.

Nissan Tekton Images 1

The front end features L-shaped LED headlamps, a slim LED light bar running beneath the bonnet edge and a split rectangular grille finished with horizontal detailing.

Also Read: Nissan Tekton SUV India Debut Highlights: Exterior, Interior, Specifications, Details

Nissan Tekton Images 2

Lower down, the chunky bumper gets generous use of black body cladding, silver skid-plate styling and squared-off air intake elements to give the SUV a more rugged appearance.

Nissan Tekton Images 3

Viewed from the side, the similarities with the Duster become more evident. Squared wheel arches, muscular fenders and the greenhouse profile are all shared between the two SUVs.

Nissan Tekton Images 4

At the rear, a roof spoiler sits above the upright tailgate, while the bumper carries forward the black-and-silver treatment seen at the front.

Nissan Tekton Images 5

Unlike the Duster, the Tekton gets a body-coloured tailgate instead of a contrasting black panel. Nissan has also added prominent Tekton lettering across the tailgate.

Nissan Tekton

The SUV measures 4,348 mm in length, 1,815 mm in width and 1,674 mm in height. It rides on a 2,657 mm wheelbase and offers 212 mm of ground clearance.

Nissan Tekton Images 6

One can choose from Onyx Black, Blade Silver, Pearl White, Flare Garnet Red, Indigo Blue and Moonbow Grey, with every shade available in both monotone and dual-tone finishes.

Nissan Tekton 3

Inside, the Tekton shares its overall dashboard layout with the Duster, complete with a fully digital instrument cluster and a large freestanding infotainment touchscreen.

Nissan Tekton Images 7

Feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, Google Built-in, 360-degree camera, powered tailgate and wireless phone charger.

Nissan Tekton Images 8

Higher variants also pack an ADAS suite, along with six airbags, ABS, ESC and other safety features.

Nissan Tekton Images 9

The Duster’s crash test rating has been carried over for the Tekton, with the latter claiming to hold a five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating.

Nissan Tekton Images 10

Powertrain options are identical to the Duster. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol produces 99 bhp and 166 Nm, while the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol develops 161 bhp and 280 Nm.

Nissan Tekton Images 11

A 6-speed manual is offered with both engines, while the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol can also be paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Nissan Tekton Images 12

Nissan claims fuel efficiency figures of 19.4 kmpl for the 1.0 Turbo, 17.8 kmpl for the 1.3 Turbo Manual, and 18.5 kmpl for the 1.3 Turbo DCT.

# Nissan Tekton# Nissan Tekton SUV# Nissan Tekton India debut# Nissan Tekton# Nissan Tekton Launch# Nissan Tekton Price# Nissan Tekton Images# Nissan Tekton Pictures# Nissan Tekton Interior# Nissan Tekton Features# Nissan Tekton Details# Nissan Tekton Variants# Tekton# Tekton SUV# Nissan India# Renault Duster# Nissan Tekton Image Gallery# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story

Research More on Nissan Tekton

Nissan Tekton
Nissan Tekton
*Expected Price
₹ 19 - 25 Lakh

Popular Nissan Models

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All