Nissan Tekton: In Pictures

Nissan has finally launched the Tekton in the Indian market at an ex-showroom starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh. Bookings are now open with deliveries to start from July 20, 2026. Based on the same RGMP platform as the Renault Duster, the Tekton shares its mechanicals with its French sibling but gets a distinctly Nissan-inspired design.

Also Read: Nissan Tekton Makes Global Debut; Launched At Rs 10.49 Lakh



Let’s take a closer look at it in pictures:

The Tekton is available in six variants: Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna+. Prices start at Rs 10.49 lakh and go up to Rs 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

Although its proportions remain identical to the Duster, Nissan has given the Tekton a unique identity through revised styling at both ends.

The front end features L-shaped LED headlamps, a slim LED light bar running beneath the bonnet edge and a split rectangular grille finished with horizontal detailing.

Also Read: Nissan Tekton SUV India Debut Highlights: Exterior, Interior, Specifications, Details

Lower down, the chunky bumper gets generous use of black body cladding, silver skid-plate styling and squared-off air intake elements to give the SUV a more rugged appearance.

Viewed from the side, the similarities with the Duster become more evident. Squared wheel arches, muscular fenders and the greenhouse profile are all shared between the two SUVs.

At the rear, a roof spoiler sits above the upright tailgate, while the bumper carries forward the black-and-silver treatment seen at the front.

Unlike the Duster, the Tekton gets a body-coloured tailgate instead of a contrasting black panel. Nissan has also added prominent Tekton lettering across the tailgate.

The SUV measures 4,348 mm in length, 1,815 mm in width and 1,674 mm in height. It rides on a 2,657 mm wheelbase and offers 212 mm of ground clearance.

One can choose from Onyx Black, Blade Silver, Pearl White, Flare Garnet Red, Indigo Blue and Moonbow Grey, with every shade available in both monotone and dual-tone finishes.

Inside, the Tekton shares its overall dashboard layout with the Duster, complete with a fully digital instrument cluster and a large freestanding infotainment touchscreen.

Feature highlights include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, powered driver's seat, dual-zone climate control, Google Built-in, 360-degree camera, powered tailgate and wireless phone charger.

Higher variants also pack an ADAS suite, along with six airbags, ABS, ESC and other safety features.

The Duster’s crash test rating has been carried over for the Tekton, with the latter claiming to hold a five-star Bharat NCAP crash safety rating.

Powertrain options are identical to the Duster. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol produces 99 bhp and 166 Nm, while the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol develops 161 bhp and 280 Nm.

A 6-speed manual is offered with both engines, while the 1.3-litre turbo-petrol can also be paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Nissan claims fuel efficiency figures of 19.4 kmpl for the 1.0 Turbo, 17.8 kmpl for the 1.3 Turbo Manual, and 18.5 kmpl for the 1.3 Turbo DCT.