New Renault Duster Exports Commence From India

Renault has started exporting the all-new Duster from India, with the first batch of 750 compact SUVs leaving its Chennai plant for South Africa. The shipment marks the beginning of exports for the new-generation Duster, which will also be sold in multiple international markets over the coming months.

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The development comes as Renault ramps up production of the new SUV at its Chennai facility, which also serves as a manufacturing base for a number of export markets. South Africa is among the first countries outside India to receive the latest-generation Duster.



Renault Group India CEO Stephane Deblaise described the start of Duster exports as "an important moment for Renault India" and said it underlined the "quality, capabilities, and competitiveness" of the company's Chennai operations. He added that Renault continues to see India as a key export hub and is working towards its goal of generating €2 billion in annual exports from the country by 2030.

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In India, the compact SUV is currently offered with two turbo-petrol engine options. The entry-level variant uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 99 bhp and 160 Nm, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Higher variants are powered by a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine that develops 158 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, and are available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

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Renault is also gearing up to introduce the Duster E-Tech hybrid later this year, which, even before its price announcement, is sold out for 2026. The hybrid powertrain combines a 1.8-litre petrol engine, a 1.4 kWh battery pack and two electric motors, delivering a collective output of 158 bhp.