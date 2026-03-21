2026 Renault Duster Review: The Hero Returns, But Does He Deliver?

I have a confession. I am a sucker for stories where the fallen hero makes a big comeback. Whether it’s Star Wars, The Dark Knight Rises, or our own Baahubali, that journey of rebuilding and returning stronger never gets old. Much like them, the Renault Duster too is back in India – rebuilt and ready for a fresh fight. New design, new platform, modern tech, and most notably, the segment’s most powerful turbo-petrol engine.

It all sounds promising on paper. But does it live up to the legacy it once created? Let’s find out.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Launched At Rs 10.29 Lakh

Powertrain & Performance

In those films, the hero earns new strength through relentless training. In the Duster’s case, that added muscle comes from the new 1.3-litre engine. It may be new to the Duster, but it isn’t unfamiliar - we’ve seen it before in the Mercedes-Benz GLA and the A-Class Limousine. There, it played a supporting role. Here, it takes centre stage - the Duster’s secret weapon, its real trump card.

The 1333 cc, four-cylinder motor is tuned to churn out almost 161 bhp. That’s more than what the Creta or Kushaq make, even with their bigger 1.5-litre engines. And torque is strong too at 280 Nm, giving the new Duster plenty of pulling power and grunt to assert its dominance in the segment.

The engine is quick and responsive. It builds power and pace in a gradually, but in a steady manner, and sustains it for long. Peak power is achieved at 5250 rpm. Interestingly, like most of our heroes, who end up going to a mountain for training, I too was driving the new Duster on the hilly terrains of Uttarakhand. And despite the high altitude and the elevated roads, I felt next to no drop in power or performance.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster Hybrid Sold Out For 2026

Transmission – 6 MT / 6 DCT

Now, with this 1.3-litre engine you can choose to either get the 6-speed manual, or opt for a dual-clutch transmission or DCT automatic. While I’ll get to the DCT in a but, first let me talk about this lovely manual gearbox. The gear lever itself is quite beautifully designed. It’s short, chunky and comes with this metal parts that tell you Renault mean serious business. The shifts are nice and smooth, and the gears slot effortlessly. I did feel like the first gear was tall, followed by shorter shifts for 2nd and 3rd gears.

This means fewer gearshifts at low rpm, which aids fuel efficiency in such conditions. the onboard readout showed 10.7 kmpl, despite a heavy right foot and challenging terrain. There is a slight compromise in initial acceleration, but the engine gathers pace quickly through the ratios, with a strong mid-range and a solid top end. The clutch is light and progressive, making the manual easy to live with.

The inclusion of a wet clutch further enhances usability, more so in the automatic. And it’s good to see Renault offer a proper automatic here with the Dual-Clutch Transmission. Instead of an AMT or CVT. Shifts are quick and precise, and even over demanding terrain, the gearbox remains engaging. The wet clutch setup also ensures smoother operation. Add to that an electronic shifter, auto hold, and an electronic parking brake, and the Duster’s transmission package feels both modern and competitive.

Also Read: 2026 Renault Duster: Variant-Wise Prices, Features Detailed

Dynamics & Comfort

Now, another reason why our fallen hero is loved by the masses is because despite his new powers, he retains his humility and kindness. The Duster similarly, retails its strong drivability and ride comfort. The suspension is tuned take on even the most atrocious potholes with grace, while the smaller undulations simply go unnoticed. The ride is smooth and comfortable, and minimal harshness or vibrations seep into the cabin.

The Duster also handles like a charm, and the mountain roads of Rishikesh and Tehri helped me understand that quite quickly. The SUV feels stable and planted. Yes, you will feel some body roll if you taking a corner too aggressively, like I often did, but nowhere did I feel a drop in confidence. The steering too has a nice heft to it and offers good feedback.

Desing & Styling

One thing about the old Duster – you could not mistake it for anything else. The design stood out, and Renault has tried to recreate that with the new-gen model. The bold Duster wordmark on the grille, a muscular power dome, chunky cladding, and roof rails with Duster lettering all add to its presence. This launch edition in Mountain Jade Green, with subtle neon green accents, only makes it stand out even more.

Also Read: New Renault Duster’s Global Modular Platform Can Spawn Nexon Rival, Sedans, MPVs & More

I like that fact that the headlights are where they are supposed to be, the door handles are not flush, and you some chunky 18-inch alloy wheels (all-black on the launch edition). What I don’t like is the rear door handles that are on the C-Pillar. The plastic quality is bad, and the design looks like an afterthought. I also don’t like how the rear looks. The taillamps but the design is too busy, also the entire rear section feels a deceivingly too compact, and makes the SUV look smaller than it actually is.

But you will appreciate the fact that the Duster not only comes with gas struts to hold the bonnet up right, but also a powered tailgate from the Techno trim and above. The only SUV in this space to get both at once. But, to answer the question whether the new Duster visually distinguishes itself like the old one or not? Well, I think it does.

Interior & Cabin Features

The cabin looks properly modern and not minimalistic like the previous one. The dashboard looks sharp and comes with layers of hard plastic, metal, and a panel that looks like carbon-fibre. There are soft-touch panels with contrast stitching, while the AC vents look sleek and neat. The displays and dash controls are oriented towards the driver; however, the plastic quality could have been better.

The seats are well designed and offer good bolstering. I like that both front seats come with power adjustment in this top-spec trim, along with ventilation. Renault is also offering adjustable lumbar support for both driver and co-driver, and good storage options (more on the manual than DCT).

You get automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof and rear AC vents – all features that have become quite common today. But I wish Renault had also offered sunshades for the rear windows. Talking about the rear section, I feel the space could have been a little better managed, and a lighter interior could have added an airy feel to the cabin.

Infotainment & Tech

The Duster also packs in plenty of tech. There’s a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google-based infotainment, paired with a clean and informative 12.25-inch digital cluster that even supports Google Maps view. Features like the day/night IRVM and 360-degree camera add convenience, though camera quality could be better. You also get an Arkamys 6-speaker sound system, along with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, rounding off a solid, competitive package.

Safety

Compared to the earlier Duster, this one makes a clear step up on safety. You now get 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX mounts, 3-point seatbelts for all (with front pretensioners), and rear parking sensors as standard. There’s also a comprehensive suite of electronic aids, including ESP, traction control, cornering stability control, hill start assist, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Top-spec variants further up the game with ADAS. These include blind spot warning, distance warning, traffic sign recognition, autonomous emergency braking (with pedestrian and cyclist detection), lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and driver attention alert - bringing the Duster in line with more modern rivals.

Verdict

Like the hero at the end of his training, the Duster too feels like it’s properly ready to take on the competition. In terms of look, creature comforts, performance and even safety, the new Duster ticks all the right boxes. Yes, there are some things that can be better – like the rear seat space and plastic quality, and Renault could have also considered offering an automatic or AMT unit with the 1.0-litre engine – but none of that is a deal breaker.

Renault has ensured that it’s hero – the Duster – has all the arsenal to take on the

The pricing too is just right, at Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs. 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) the Duster feels like a sold package. And if you are book it under the R-Pass programme, you get the special introductory price of Rs. 10.29 lakh to Rs. 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Beyond that what will bring a lot of buyers to the showrooms will be the option of the 7-Year / 1,50,000 km Extended Warranty which no other brand offers right now.

In a nutshell then, Renault has ensured that it’s hero – the Duster – has all the arsenal to take on the highly competitive Compact SUV space and recreate the success it saw a decade ago. I for one, am rooting for this hero as well.

Photos: Vaibhav Dhanawade