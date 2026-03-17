2026 Renault Duster Launched At Rs 10.29 Lakh

Renault has launched what is possibly its most important new car in years – the 2026 Renault Duster has arrived, with introductory prices starting at Rs 10.29 lakh for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol model for bookings made by March 31, 2026. This will rise to Rs 10.49 lakh for customers making bookings from April 1. The new-gen Duster will also be available with a bigger, more powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine, prices for which range from Rs 12.69 lakh to 18.09 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices will be hiked by up to Rs 50,000 for bookings made from April 1, 2026.

Also read: 2026 Renault Duster Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images



Full prices are as follows:

Variant 1.0 Turbo MT 1.3 Turbo MT 1.3 Turbo DCT Pre-booking price (For R-Pass bookings till March 31) Standard Price Pre-booking price (For R-Pass bookings till March 31) Standard Price Pre-booking price (For R-Pass bookings till March 31) Standard Price Authentic Rs 10.29 lakh Rs 10.49 lakh --- --- --- --- Evolution Rs 11.39 lakh Rs 11.69 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh Techno Rs 13.19 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 14.19 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 15.89 lakh Techno+ --- --- Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 15.29 lakh Rs 16.29 lakh Rs 16.69 lakh Iconic --- --- Rs 16.59 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh Rs 18.09 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh

Renault has confirmed deliveries of the new Duster will begin by the middle of April, but those looking forward to the Duster E-tech hybrid will have to wait for a few more months, as that will only be launched by Diwali later this year.

New Renault Duster: Design and Dimensions

The new Duster measures in at 4,343 mm in length, 1,813 mm in height, 1,659 mm in width and has a 2,657 mm wheelbase, which falls some way short of the new Tata Sierra's wheelbase. Ground clearance is rated at 212 mm, and the new Duster, in its lightest version, weighs 1,411 kg. Boot space is 518 litres, but folding the rear seats down frees up 1,789 litres of room.

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Compared to the new Duster sold overseas, the new Duster for India is built on the Renault Global Modular Platform (RGMP), and has almost nothing in common with the Duster available abroad. It has a redesigned headlight cluster, the Renault lettering on the nose is replaced by Duster lettering, and the front bumper is also different. The new Duster rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, and has arrow-shaped tail-lights connected by an LED light bar.

New Renault Duster: Interior and features

Also read: Renault Duster Makes A Grand Indian Comeback, Gets Hybrid Tech

The India-spec new Duster also has practically nothing in common with the Duster sold abroad when it comes to the interior. Features include a 10.1-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital instruments display (7.0-inch on lower-spec models), dual-zone auto climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, Arkamys sound system, panoramic sunroof and a powered tailgate. The new Duster also features built-in Google integration, which will enable the Gemini AI assistant with a future software update.

Buyers will be able to pick from five trim levels - Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic.

Also read: New Renault Duster For India Vs For Europe: What’s Different?



New Renault Duster: Engine and transmission options

For now, the new Duster will be available with two turbo-petrol engines: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder unit that produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque, and a 1.3-litre, four-cylinder unit that develops a peak 158 bhp and 280 Nm of torque. The 1.0-litre engine is available only with a six-speed manual, while the 1.3-litre engine can be had with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic. The 1.0 turbo unit will be offered across the bottom three trim levels, while the more powerful 1.3 turbo will be offered from the second-from-base Evolution trim

The Duster E-tech hybrid due in Diwali pairs a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine (Atkinson cycle) with a 1.4 kWh battery powering two electric motors for a combined power output of 158 bhp and 172 Nm of torque.

New Renault Duster: Rivals

The new Duster enters a fiercely competitive segment, taking on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.