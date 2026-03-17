2026 Renault Duster Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
The Renault Duster is set to make its return to the Indian market, with prices slated to be announced today, March 17. First introduced in 2012, the Duster played a key role in popularising the compact SUV segment in India, and its comeback marks a significant re-entry for Renault India.
The carmaker has already unveiled the India-spec version of the new Duster and shared key details ahead of its launch. While the overall design, platform and powertrain options have been outlined, pricing and variant-wise details are set to be revealed today.
Renault India will finally announce prices for the all-new Duster, following its showcase in the country earlier this year. Stay tuned to this space!
The new Duster is based on Renault’s Global Modular Platform (RGMP), which has been developed with the Indian market in focus.
The platform is scalable, allowing Renault to build multiple models across different segments using the same architecture.
In terms of design, the updated Duster adopts a more upright and boxy stance compared to its predecessor.
The fascia features a bold grille with prominent Duster lettering, while the SUV also gets pronounced body cladding and a more rugged overall appearance.
As confirmed earlier, the India-spec Duster will initially be offered with two engine options. These include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 99 bhp and 160 Nm, and a more powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit that develops 158 bhp and 280 Nm, and will also be available with an automatic gearbox.
Renault has revealed the variants of the Duster! It will be offered in five trim levels:
Without wasting any time, Renault has spilt the beans; here are all the prices of the new Duster.
Head to our launch story to learn all about the all-new Renault Duster:
2026 Renault Duster Launched At Rs 10.29 Lakh
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