2026 Renault Duster Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The Renault Duster is set to make its return to the Indian market, with prices slated to be announced today, March 17. First introduced in 2012, the Duster played a key role in popularising the compact SUV segment in India, and its comeback marks a significant re-entry for Renault India.

The carmaker has already unveiled the India-spec version of the new Duster and shared key details ahead of its launch. While the overall design, platform and powertrain options have been outlined, pricing and variant-wise details are set to be revealed today.