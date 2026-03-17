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2026 Renault Duster Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Mar 17, 2026, 09:15 AM
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2026 Renault Duster Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The Renault Duster is set to make its return to the Indian market, with prices slated to be announced today, March 17. First introduced in 2012, the Duster played a key role in popularising the compact SUV segment in India, and its comeback marks a significant re-entry for Renault India.

The carmaker has already unveiled the India-spec version of the new Duster and shared key details ahead of its launch. While the overall design, platform and powertrain options have been outlined, pricing and variant-wise details are set to be revealed today.

9:16 AM
Mar 17, 2026

Renault India will finally announce prices for the all-new Duster, following its showcase in the country earlier this year. Stay tuned to this space!

New Renault Duster 2
9:34 AM
Mar 17, 2026

The new Duster is based on Renault’s Global Modular Platform (RGMP), which has been developed with the Indian market in focus.

New Renault Duster
9:53 AM
Mar 17, 2026

The platform is scalable, allowing Renault to build multiple models across different segments using the same architecture.

Renault RGMP platform 3
10:15 AM
Mar 17, 2026

In terms of design, the updated Duster adopts a more upright and boxy stance compared to its predecessor.

Renault Duster 1
10:43 AM
Mar 17, 2026

The fascia features a bold grille with prominent Duster lettering, while the SUV also gets pronounced body cladding and a more rugged overall appearance.

Renault Duster 2

11:00 AM
Mar 17, 2026

As confirmed earlier, the India-spec Duster will initially be offered with two engine options. These include a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 99 bhp and 160 Nm, and a more powerful 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit that develops 158 bhp and 280 Nm, and will also be available with an automatic gearbox.

Renault Duster 4
11:26 AM
Mar 17, 2026

Renault has revealed the variants of the Duster! It will be offered in five trim levels:

d USTER Variants
11:30 AM
Mar 17, 2026

Without wasting any time, Renault has spilt the beans; here are all the prices of the new Duster.

duster price
12:20 PM
Mar 17, 2026

Head to our launch story to learn all about the all-new Renault Duster:

2026 Renault Duster Launched At Rs 10.29 Lakh

Renault Duster launched
# 2026 Renault Duster# New Renault Duster# New Renault Duster India Launch# New Renault Duster Launch updates# New Renault Duster Price# New Renault Duster Images# New Renault Duster Details# New Renault Duster Bookings# New Renault Duster Specification# New Renault Duster India# Renault Duster# Renault Duster India# Duster# Renault India# Renault Cars# Renault Cars India# Blogview# New Cars# Cars# car# Cover Story

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