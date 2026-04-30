Royal Enfield Is Testing E85-Ready Classic 350 - Spy Photos

Royal Enfield has commenced testing E85 petrol blends for its J-Series engines, with a Classic 350 test mule recently spied on public roads. The motorcycle lacked any discernible camouflage, with only a handwritten sticker on the fuel tank reading “E85 Fuel.”



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The Indian Government recently issued a draft notification allowing for higher blending of ethanol with petrol from the current E20 (20 per cent ethanol) to E85 and E100. The draft notification is currently open for public feedback for a period of 30 days.

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Aside from the E85 sticker on the fuel tank, the Classic 350 test mule also featured a new colour not currently offered on the model. The alloy wheels also appeared to be of a different design. The motorcycle otherwise looked to have no major changes compared to the Classic 350 currently on sale in the market, suggesting that Royal Enfield could only be looking to make its current J-Series engine E85 compliant before any confirmed measures are taken by the Indian government after the draft notification’s public feedback period ends.

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E85 petrol essentially comprises up to 85 per cent ethanol, which could require more comprehensive updates to the engine as compared to the current E20-compliant units for efficient combustion. It remains to be seen how the high-ethanol-blended fuel will be introduced in the market, with some reports suggesting that it could be introduced as an option alongside the current E20 fuel.

Image Credit: RushLane