Hero Splendor Plus Flex Fuel, HF Deluxe Flex Fuel Launched In Delhi And Maharashtra

On the eve of World Environment Day, Hero MotoCorp has launched two flex-fuel motorcycles – the Splendor Plus Flex Fuel, priced at Rs 82,710, and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel, priced at Rs 72,792 (both prices, ex-showroom). This makes them roughly six per cent more expensive than the regular petrol variants. With growing uncertainty over compatibility of new models with higher ethanol blends, Hero aims to clear up any hesitance with flex-fuel variants of two of its most popular motorcycles that can accept up to E85 fuel (which constitutes 85 per cent ethanol, and merely 15 per cent petrol). For now, both motorcycles will go on sale starting July, but only in Delhi-NCR and ‘select regions’ in Maharashtra.

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Hero Splendor Flex Fuel, HF Deluxe Flex Fuel: What's New?

To enable them to run on fuel containing more than 20 per cent ethanol, Hero has changed a total of 36 parts over the regular variants. The flex fuel bikes have a new fuel pump (for enhanced filtration of E85 molasses), a new secondary fuel filter and a recalibrated ECU map to adjust fuel amount based on the ethanol content in the tank.

The company claims when running on E85 fuel, both bikes will see a seven per cent increase in peak power, and three per cent higher torque. Both bikes run on the same 97.2 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Peak power, when using E85 fuel, is 8.4 bhp and peak torque is 8.3 Nm. That is roughly 0.5 bhp and 0.3 Nm higher than the regular variants.

A key difference between the flex-fuel versions of the Splendor Plus and HF Deluxe is the presence of i3S idle stop-start technology on the former, with the HF Deluxe not getting this feature.

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Both motorcycles feature a black paint job and wear lime yellow decals. Hero says it has also added a new digi-analogue instrument cluster to the flex-fuel variants.

Other commonalities between the two motorcycles include tubeless tyres and side stand engine cut-off function. Both bikes only feature drum brakes, with a front disc brake not even available as an option.