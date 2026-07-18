Ferrari Amalfi Spider Launched In India At Rs 4.60 Crore
- Priced at Rs 4.60 crore (ex-showroom) before options
- 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 makes 631 bhp & 760 Nm
- Soft-top roof can be deployed in 13.5 sec at speeds up to 60 kmph
Months after officially launching the new Amalfi grand tourer in the Indian market, Ferrari has now launched its drop-top sibling, the Amalfi Spider. Launched at Rs 4.6 crore (ex-showroom) before options, the Amalfi Spider replaces the Coupe’s fixed roof with a folding fabric soft-top that can be operated at speeds of up to 60 kmph and can be stowed or opened in as little as 13.5 seconds.
Also read: Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale Unveiled: The Gated Shifter Is Back, But Not Quite As You Remember
In terms of the design, the Amalfi Spyder gets a few design updates over its coupe sibling. These come down to the 5-layer fabric folding roof and a revised rear deck design that now houses a covered stowage area for the roof to fold into. Ferrari claims that the 5-layer roof design offers equal sound insulation as a hard-top convertible roof. The Spider also features deployable wind deflectors behind the rear seat - this is a 2+ GT, though the rear seat is best for children. The cabin design too is shared with its Coupe sibling, with a large 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster, 10.3-inch landscape-oriented central touchscreen and a dedicated front passenger display.
Also Read: 1035 bhp Ferrari Luce Is Brand’s First-Ever Electric Car
In terms of boot capacity, the Amalfi Spider offers up to 255 litres of storage capacity, which drops to 172 litres when the roof is folded down.
As before, clients will be offered a wide range of customisation options, ranging from exterior colours and wheel designs to upholstery options, stitching and even features offered in the car.
Also Read: Ferrari 849 Testarossa Launched In India
Coming to the powerplant, the Amalfi Spider uses the same 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 as its Coupe sibling. The unit is good for a peak of 631 bhp and 760 Nm and is paired with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Ferrari claims a top speed of 230 kmph with 0-100 kph dusted in 3.3 seconds - identical to the Coupe.
In terms of pricing, the Amalfi Spider costs a little over Rs 50 lakh more than its Coupe sibling, which is now priced at Rs 4.08 crore (ex-showroom) following FTA-related price adjustments.
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