Hero MotoCorp Enters Germany, Expands European Presence to Five Markets

Hero MotoCorp has announced its official entry into Germany, marking another milestone in its global expansion strategy. With this move, the Indian two-wheeler manufacturer now has a presence in 53 countries, while Germany becomes its fifth active market in Europe after Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom.

Hero has partnered with Austria-based KSR Group to oversee sales, logistics and after-sales support. The company will initially operate through a network of more than 28 authorised sales and service outlets across major German cities, with plans to expand the network to 30 dealerships. As part of its launch strategy, Hero is also offering customers a five-year warranty package, comprising a three-year standard manufacturer warranty and an additional two-year promotional extension.

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Hero's German lineup will initially consist of the Euro 5+ compliant XPulse 200 4V adventure motorcycle range consisting of the XPulse 2004V and XPulse 200 Pro. Both models are powered by a 200cc four-valve single-cylinder engine producing 19 bhp and 17.35 Nm of peak torque. While the standard XPulse 200 4V is positioned as an accessible dual-purpose motorcycle with an 825 mm seat height and is priced at 2,990 euros, the XPulse 200 Pro is targeted at riders seeking greater off-road capability, featuring fully adjustable long-travel suspension, 270 mm of ground clearance, handlebar risers and a taller 891 mm seat height. The Pro variant is priced at 3,290 euros.

The expansion into Germany further strengthens Hero MotoCorp's presence in Europe as the company continues to grow its international business with products tailored to meet regional regulations and customer preferences.