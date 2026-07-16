Mahindra Rolls Out Three Millionth Vehicle From Chakan Plant
- Production commenced at Chakan plant in December 2009
- 2 million unit milestone reached in March 2024
- 3 millionth unit was a Mahindra BE 6
Mahindra has rolled out its 3 millionth (30 lakh) vehicle from its Chakan plant. The milestone unit was a Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV, with the EV one of 19 vehicles currently manufactured by the company at the facility. The Chakan plant is the production base for both passenger vehicles (both internal combustion & electric) and commercial vehicles.
Also read: Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar: Which Three-Row SUV Families Should Consider?
Commenting on the milestone, R Velusamy, President – Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The rollout of our three-millionth vehicle, the BE 6, from Chakan marks a proud milestone in Mahindra’s manufacturing journey. The acceleration from 107 months for our first million vehicles to just 27 months for the latest million reflects the growing trust of our customers and the unwavering commitment of our people, partners, and suppliers.”
Also read: Mahindra To Ramp Up XEV 9S Production In Next 4-5 Months
Mahindra commenced production at the Chakan plant in December 2009, with the facility crossing the 1-million-unit production milestone in September 2018. The two million milestone arrived in March 2024, with the three million unit mark now being announced in July 2026 - about 27 months later.
Also read: Mahindra To Launch 16 New SUVs By 2031
Also read: Mahindra ATV Revealed; It’s A Thar Roxx Ready For Armed Forces
The BE 6 was one of Mahindra’s first two ‘Born Electric’ SUVs built on the INGLO architecture. Alongside the XEV 9e, the SUV was launched in India in late 2024, with deliveries starting in 2025. The BE 6 is offered with a choice of battery options - 59 kWh and 79 kWh, across five trim levels. Prices for the BE 6 start from Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
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