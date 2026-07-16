Mahindra Rolls Out Three Millionth Vehicle From Chakan Plant

Mahindra has rolled out its 3 millionth (30 lakh) vehicle from its Chakan plant. The milestone unit was a Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV, with the EV one of 19 vehicles currently manufactured by the company at the facility. The Chakan plant is the production base for both passenger vehicles (both internal combustion & electric) and commercial vehicles.

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Commenting on the milestone, R Velusamy, President – Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The rollout of our three-millionth vehicle, the BE 6, from Chakan marks a proud milestone in Mahindra’s manufacturing journey. The acceleration from 107 months for our first million vehicles to just 27 months for the latest million reflects the growing trust of our customers and the unwavering commitment of our people, partners, and suppliers.”

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Mahindra commenced production at the Chakan plant in December 2009, with the facility crossing the 1-million-unit production milestone in September 2018. The two million milestone arrived in March 2024, with the three million unit mark now being announced in July 2026 - about 27 months later.

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The BE 6 was one of Mahindra’s first two ‘Born Electric’ SUVs built on the INGLO architecture. Alongside the XEV 9e, the SUV was launched in India in late 2024, with deliveries starting in 2025. The BE 6 is offered with a choice of battery options - 59 kWh and 79 kWh, across five trim levels. Prices for the BE 6 start from Rs 18.90 lakh (ex-showroom).