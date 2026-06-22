Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari vs Hyundai Alcazar: Which Three-Row SUV Families Should Consider?
- The XUV 7XO got a major update in early 2026
- Tata also recently has started offering Safari with a Petrol engine
- The Alcazar has been a tried and tested product from Hyundai
The big Indian family always has one difficult choice to make. Which is the perfect 3-row car that is able to impress everyone at home? There are many such SUVs and MPVs vying for your attention but the three names we are discussing here probably get talked about the most. The XUV 7XO, Tata Safari and the Hyundai Alcazar are all capable contenders and they all have their own pros and cons. Lets analyse which one ticks the most boxes.
Design and Dimensions
In a segment like this, size does matter and it all balances out quite nicely between these 3 SUVs. While XUV is the longest (4695 mm) in the group , the Safari is both tallest (1795 mm) as well as widest (1922 mm). Despite being the smallest in all aspects, the Alcazar crucially still comes out with the longest wheelbase (2760) so it will be interesting to see which one these will offer the best in cabin experience when it comes to space. We will come to that in a bit.
When it comes to ground clearance there isn’t too much that separates these cars. While the 7XO and Alcazar both end at 200 mm, the Safari is marginally better at 205 mm. This means it is best prepared to take on some uneven surfaces at least in paper. Meanwhile, a longer wheelbase means that the Alcazar doesn’t have the best ramp over angle and is more suited to the urban chaos. The top variants of the Tata and Mahindra come with 19-inch wheels while the Hyundai gets 18-inch wheels in the top signature trim. Tyre width is also lesser when compared to Safari and XUV 7XO.
Tech & Interior
If size matters, so does the cabin and the features these cars come with. All are loaded with features specially in their top trims. Safari gets the biggest touchscreen at 12.3 inches while the other two make do with 10.25-inch units. But the 7XO also gets a separate screen for the front passenger taking the premium quotient to a new level. The 12-speaker Sony 3D sound system is of high quality. The 10-speaker JBL sound system with customised acoustic modes on the Safari also does not disappoint while the 8-speaker Bose sound system has been a proven performer on many cars from Hyundai.
Features like a wordless charger, electric & ventilated seats as well as a panoramic sunroof are common to all cars. However when it comes to second row experience it is difficult to beat the Safari as it comes with the option of captain seats with ventilation as well as a boss mode. The Alcazar also gets captains seats, folding tables and also a wireless charger at the rear. The XUV7XO only gets bench seats in the second row and you can’t even slide them.
Third row space is crucial in this segment and once again it is the Safari which feels more spacious followed by the XUV and finally the Alcazar. The Hyundai may have the longest wheelbase but its overall length is the shortest which translates into lesser third row space when compared to other cars. But with one touch tumble down seats, access to the third row is easiest here. The Safari offers the best experience here while the space in the XUV is also is decent barring the headroom.
Also critical is boot space. With all 3 rows being used the XUV takes a clear lead by offering 240 L of space. The Alcazar is decent too with 180 litres while the Safari is the lease accommodating on this front. When the last rows are folded though, Safari offers the best space and Alcazar the least. The 7XO does not get an electric tailgate which the other two SUVs have, however only in the Safari will you also get gesture control to open the gate.
Engines & Performance
The good thing with the 3 SUVs is that all 3 come with Petrol and Diesel engine options and there are both manual and Automatic gearboxes to choose from. In the XUV, the 2.2 L Diesel engine makes makes 182 bhp & 450 Nm which is more than what the 2.0 L Diesel engine on Safari makes (168 bhp & 350 Nm). The 1.5 unit on the Alcazar makes 114 bhp and 250 Nm. So you’re looking for power and displacement the XUV boasts of biggest numbers. It is also the only one to get an AWD variant with the top Diesel automatic.
Talking about Petrol, the 2.0 L motor on Mahindra delivers 200 bhp and 380 Nm. Again it is the biggest when it comes to displacement as both the Safari and Alcazar get 1.5 litre Petrol engines. The unit on Safari makes 168 bhp and 250 Nm while on the Alcazar the turbo mill delivers 158 bhp and 253 Nm. Alcazar petrol comes with 6 MT and 7 DCT while Diesel gets 6 speed manual and torque converter. On the other hand, the Safari and XUV both get a 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque convertor with both the engines.
If you’re looking for drive as well as terrain modes they are available in all the SUVs. So depending on the kind of response you want or the type of surface you’re driving on, the desired combination of modes can be chosen. During our drives we found that the terrain modes on the Tata Safari to be most effective while the maximum difference between drive modes was felt in the XUV 7XO. Paddle shifts are available in the Alcazar and Safari while the XUV misses out on them.
Ride & Handling
No one car ticks all the boxes in this comparison as we realized during the handling tests. The confidence with Hyundai Alcazar takes to the corners even at high speeds is unmatched. The somewhat compact dimensions help here and even on straight roads the kind of stability the SUV offers is quite impressive. It is the one with least body roll which is evident when these cars are driven back to back. The XUV matches the Alcazar when it comes to straight line stability and has clearly improved in its new avatar. The Safari can do better specially while taking corners.
Looking for the most comfortable ride? Well, the XUV gets the better of both the Safari and Alcazar here. The facelift has come with what is being called a DAVINCI system which adaptive dampers. This ensures that the SUV gives a plush ride irrespective of the surface it is driving on. The Alcazar on the other hand has a road biased setup which ensures smooth highway and city rides but is not able to handle the bad roads with aplomb. The Safari is exactly the opposite — made to take on the rough roads while its big 19-inch wheels offer satisfactory ride out on the tarmac.
Safety
The three cars are loaded with standard safety features. All comes with level 2 ADAS functions and having tried them in all three we felt that the system on the Safari is a bit more intrusive that others. That may or may not work to you your advantage depending on the situation but one thing clear - if you still haven’t used an ADAS equipped car getting used to Safari will take maximum time. While all 3 get 6 airbags as standard, on the top variants both the Safari and 7XO get an additional knee airbag for the driver. Both have also received a confidence inspiring 5-star crash test rating from BNCAP while a test still hasn’t been done on the Alcazar.
Prices
While this is not a very price sensitive segment buyers still appreciate the maximum value for their money. At Rs. 13.29 lakh, the Safari has the lowest starting price while the XUV is next at Rs. 13.66 lakh. Alcazar is the most expensive and starts a Rs. 14.51 lakh. At the top it is priced at Rs. 21.10 lakh while the XUV will set you back by Rs. 24.92 lakh. Tata Safari is the most expensive at Rs. 25.96 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.
Verdict
As we said earlier, none of these cars have a clear overall lead over the other. Want finesse go for the Alcazar while the 7XO has a more sophisticated aura around it when it comes to design as well as cabin quality. The Safari feels more rugged and is ready to meet a lot of challenges Indian road conditions throw at it. And while they all have their own advantages it is the XUV 7XO that satiates the needs of most number of family members. The Safari and Alcazar suit individuals more and since we’re talking family cars in 2026 the facelift is the one to pick here.
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