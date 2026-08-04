Run-Flat Tyres vs Regular Tyres: Are They Worth It In India?

A flat tyre is one of the biggest inconveniences a driver can face, especially if it happens on a highway or a deserted road late at night. But what if, instead of pulling over immediately, you could keep driving safely until you reached the nearest service station? That's exactly what run-flat tyres (RFTs) are designed to do. Once limited to premium and luxury cars, they're now available in several mass-market sizes too.

However, they can cost nearly twice as much as conventional tubeless tyres and may also compromise ride comfort. So, are run-flat tyres worth the premium for Indian road conditions, or are conventional tyres still the better choice?

Also Read: Opinion: Why A Spare Wheel Must Be Standard, And Not An Option, In India

What Are Run-Flat Tyres?

Before getting into the pros and cons, here's how run-flat tyres (RFTs) work. Unlike conventional tyres, RFTs feature reinforced sidewalls that can support the vehicle's weight even after a complete loss of air pressure.

This allows the car to continue driving after a puncture, typically at speeds of up to 60 kmph, and in some cases 80 kmph. The idea isn't to complete your journey but to get you safely to the nearest workshop or tyre repair shop.

Since a run-flat tyre doesn't visibly deflate after a puncture, it is designed to work with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), which alerts the driver to the loss of air pressure. That's also why many luxury carmakers fit run-flat tyres as standard, offering added safety and convenience.

Also read: Car Tyre Pressure: How To Check & How To Maintain

Pros: Why They're Popular

Safety

Run-flat tyres reduce the chances of losing control after a sudden puncture or blowout, particularly at highway speeds. Their reinforced sidewalls help keep the vehicle stable, allowing you to safely drive to the nearest workshop.

Convenience

The biggest advantage of RFTs is that you don't have to stop immediately to change a tyre or wait for roadside assistance. Instead, you can continue driving to the nearest workshop or tyre repair shop. This can be invaluable on highways, isolated roads or during late-night drives.

More Practical Packaging

In most cases, cars equipped with run-flat tyres don't come with a spare wheel. Eliminating it frees up valuable boot space, which can be used for extra luggage capacity or to accommodate hybrid battery packs in HEVs. In fact, several newer cars, including some in the mass-market segment, now replace the spare wheel with a puncture repair kit instead.

Also Read: Nitrogen In Tyres: The Real Pros and Cons Explained

Cons: What's The Catch?

Replacement Cost

Compared to conventional tubeless tyres, run-flat tyres are substantially more expensive. Depending on the manufacturer and size, RFTs in India cost between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 30,000 per tyre. That's around 50 to 100 per cent more than an equivalent conventional tubeless tyre, which typically costs between Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 15,000.

Ride Quality

The reinforced sidewalls make the ride noticeably firmer, something that's especially evident over potholes and broken roads. Luxury cars that come with RFTs from the factory usually have their suspension tuned to compensate for this. However, fitting aftermarket RFTs on a mass-market SUV like the Hyundai Creta or Tata Harrier will almost certainly result in a stiffer ride. If rough roads are part of your daily commute, that's a compromise worth considering.

Availability

Run-flat tyres aren't as widely available as conventional tyres. While replacement options are relatively easy to find in metro cities, sourcing the right size in smaller towns or remote areas can be difficult, often leading to longer wait times or the need to order one from another city.

Also read: Top 10 Must-Have Car Care Products For Every Car Owner

Repairs

Unlike conventional tyres, repairing a run-flat tyre isn't always straightforward. If the tyre has been driven for too long after losing pressure, the reinforced sidewalls could suffer irreversible damage, making replacement the only option. Even when a repair is possible, many tyre shops in India are either unequipped or unwilling to work on run-flat tyres, adding to the ownership cost and inconvenience.

Are They Worth It In India?

They're worth considering if:

You spend a lot of time on highways. You frequently travel long distances. Safety and convenience outweigh replacement costs.

Regular tyres may make more sense if:

Most driving is within the city. Ride comfort is a priority. You're conscious of ownership costs. You live in an area where run-flat replacements aren't easily available.

In fact, it's not uncommon for owners of luxury cars to replace their factory-fitted run-flat tyres with conventional tubeless tyres once the originals wear out. Many also carry a spare wheel or puncture repair kit. Personally, I'd happily give up a bit of boot space for the reassurance of having a spare wheel.

Verdict

Run-flat tyres solve a genuine problem, but they don't eliminate the inconvenience of a puncture altogether. They simply buy you enough time and distance to reach a safe location. Whether that benefit outweighs the higher ownership costs depends entirely on how and where you drive.

If your journeys mostly involve highways, long-distance travel or late-night driving, the added peace of mind can justify the premium. But for the majority of Indian motorists, conventional tubeless tyres paired with a spare wheel or puncture repair kit remain the more practical and cost-effective solution. They offer lower running costs, better ride comfort and are far easier to repair or replace, making them better suited to the realities of Indian roads.