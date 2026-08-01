Maruti Suzuki Sells More Than 2 Lakh Vehicles In July, Sets New Domestic Record

India’s leading car brand Maruti Suzuki has created a new sales record in the month of July by dispatching more than 2 lakh vehicles in the domestic market. This is the first time ever that a brand has sold more than 2 lakh vehicles in the Indian market in a single month. In all the company dispatched 2,00,123 units in the previous month which also included sales of 3,920 commercial vehicles. Overall Maruti Suzuki dispatched 2,41,421 vehicles in July which also included exports of 30,056 units. This was 33% more than the total number vehicle sold by the brand in July 2025.

Dzire was once again the highest selling car in the country in July.

Talking about retail numbers the brand sold a total of 1,78,000 vehicles which was the highest ever for the month of July. The company also witnessed its highest ever CNG sales (83,000 units) and highest ever sales for its MPV, the Ertiga (21,606) in the previous month. Overall top 4 cars sold in the market in July were from Maruti Suzuki and apart from Ertiga these included the Dzire (23,791 units), Swift (21,538 units) and Fronx (19,473 units). Maruti Suzuki also created a new production record in July by making 2,48,845 vehicles last month.

Also Read: Auto Sales July 2026: Growth For Tata, Mahindra And Hyundai; Nissan Jumps 218%

Talking to the media, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki revealed that currently the brand is sitting on around 1.60 lakh pending bookings. He also shared that the company’s latest launch in the market, the Brezza facelift is getting close to 2,000 bookings every day and all 3 powertrains (Turbo, NA Petrol and CNG) are getting an almost equal share in demand. According to the brand, its first ever electric vehicle e Vitara is now getting around 4,000 bookings each month.

