India-UK FTA: Aston Martin Announces Revised Prices
- Prices slashed by up to Rs 2.5 crore
- Standard hardtop versions replaced with ‘S’ derivatives
- Convertible versions of the Vantage S, DB12 S and Vanquish introduced
Aston Martin has become the latest British luxury carmaker to revise its prices in India following the implementation of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Alongside the updated prices, the brand has refreshed its lineup by introducing the new Vantage S, DB12 S, and DBX S, and has also announced the prices of their open-top counterparts: the Vantage S Roadster, DB12 S Volante, and Vanquish Volante.
|Models
|New Price (ex-showroom)
|Vantage S
|Rs 3.15 crore
|Vantage S Roadster
|Rs 3.35 crore
|DB12 S
|Rs 4.10 crore
|DB12 S Volante
|Rs 4.35 crore
|DBX S
|Rs 4.15 crore
|Vanquish
|Rs 6.40 crore
|Vanquish Volante
|Rs 6.90 crore
Notably, prices have been slashed by up to Rs 2.50 crore compared to the erstwhile pricing.
Aston Martin Vantage S
The Vantage S receives a series of styling tweaks to distinguish it from the standard model. Up front, it gets a redesigned bonnet with a new blade element, while the rear features a full-width spoiler that generates 111kg of additional downforce. New 21-inch alloy wheels and subtle 'S' badging complete the exterior updates.
Under the hood is a reworked 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing 680 bhp and 800 Nm. Aston Martin claims a 0-100kmph time of 3.3 seconds, making it a tenth quicker than the standard Vantage, while top speed remains unchanged at 303 kmph.
Inside, the cabin gets an optional sportier treatment with Alcantara and leather upholstery, satin carbon fibre trim and an anodised drive mode selector finished in either red or silver.
Aston Martin DB12 S
The DB12 S follows a similar recipe, with visual updates including a redesigned front splitter, bonnet louvres, gloss-black detailing, new alloy wheels and red 'S' badges on the front fenders. At the rear, the grand tourer gains a quad-exhaust setup and a subtle ducktail spoiler.
Power comes from a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, although output has been increased to 700 bhp, up by 20 bhp. Torque remains unchanged at 800 Nm, paired with the same 8-speed automatic transmission. The extra power trims the 0-100kmph sprint to 3.4 seconds, while top speed stays at 325kmph.
The cabin remains largely familiar but adds red accents across the drive mode selector, seatbelts and contrast stitching to set it apart from the standard DB12.
Aston Martin DBX S
The performance SUV has also received the 'S' treatment. Exterior revisions include a more aggressive front bumper, new wheel designs, a redesigned rear bumper and diffuser, and vertically stacked twin exhaust outlets.
Mechanically, the DBX S continues with the Mercedes-AMG-derived 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8, now producing 717 bhp. Peak torque has also been recalibrated to remain available across a broader rev range, although the SUV's 0-100kmph time remains unchanged at 3.3 seconds. The DBX S also carries over the active suspension and carbon-ceramic braking system from the DBX 707.
Like before, Aston Martin continues to offer an extensive range of personalisation options, including bespoke paint finishes, upholstery choices, wheel designs and trim packages.
Aston Martin Vanquish Volante
Rounding off the updates is the Vanquish Volante, Aston Martin's open-top flagship grand tourer. Compared to the coupe, the convertible weighs 95kg more due to the additional structural reinforcement required after replacing the fixed roof with a fabric soft-top. The K-fold roof can be lowered in 14 seconds and raised in 16 seconds and can even be operated while driving at speeds of up to 50 kmph.
Power comes from the same 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 found in the coupe, producing 823 bhp and 1,000 Nm. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. It goes from 0-100kmph in 3.4 seconds before going on to a claimed top speed of 345 kmph.
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