BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelift Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch
- Revised exterior with updated grille and lighting
- Latest interior styling with Neue Klasse tech
- i7 to continue with 112 kWh battery pack
Following its global debut in April this year, BMW India has opened the order books for the updated 7 Series and i7. Bookings can be made at the brand’s authorised dealer network across the country or through its India website. For 2026, the seventh-generation model gets revised styling, new in-car tech and a mix of powertrain options. BMW says that this is its most comprehensive model update to date.
2026 BMW 7 Series: Exterior
At first look, the changes aren't dramatic, but they're enough to give BMW's flagship sedan a fresher appearance. The oversized kidney grille remains, although it now swaps the earlier vertical slats for a new horizontal pattern. The split-headlamp setup has also been reworked, with slimmer daytime running lights sitting above vertically stacked LED headlamps housed within the bumper.
Also Read: BMW X5 And iX5 Long Wheelbase Unveiled With Extra Rear Leg Room
Towards the rear, BMW has redesigned the tail lamps with slimmer horizontal lighting elements, though unlike some rivals, it hasn't opted for a full-width light bar.
2026 BMW 7 Series: Interior and Features
The bigger updates are inside. BMW has introduced its latest Panoramic iDrive system, accompanied by a 14.6-inch passenger-side display. Navigation, media, connected services, and voice functions have all been updated.
Also Read: BMW Group India Reports Best-Ever Sales In H1 2026 With 9,075 Cars & SUVs Sold
Globally, buyers can continue to opt for the 31.3-inch 8K BMW Theatre Screen, which folds down from the roof and supports HDMI input for external devices. An integrated camera also enables video conferencing. Moreover, the carmaker has also revised the automatic doors with repositioned open and close buttons.
2026 BMW 7 Series: Powertrain
Under the skin, the i7 continues with its 112.5kWh (net) battery pack. Globally, the lineup starts with the i7 eDrive50 xDrive producing 455 bhp and 660 Nm, followed by the i7 xDrive60 with 544 bhp and 745 Nm.
Topping the range is the i7 M70 xDrive, which develops up to 670 bhp and more than 1,000 Nm, enough for a claimed 0-100kmph time of 3.8 seconds. Depending on the variant, BMW claims a WLTP range of over 700 km, while 250kW DC fast charging can top up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.
Also Read: All-New BMW iX5 Debuts With 141 kWh Battery, 800+ km Range
The petrol- and diesel-powered 7 Series also receive updates. The 740 xDrive now develops 400 bhp and 580 Nm, while the 740d xDrive produces 313 bhp and 670 Nm. BMW also sells 750e xDrive and M760e xDrive plug-in hybrids globally, although there's no confirmation yet on whether either of those variants will make their way to India.
2026 BMW 7 Series: Expected Price
The current BMW 7 Series is priced from Rs 1.85 crore (ex-showroom), while the i7 ranges between Rs 2.10 crore and Rs 2.58 crore (ex-showroom). Given the updates, expect BMW to nudge prices upwards when the facelifted models are launched. Once launched, the updated 7 will resume its rivalry with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which was also launched in its facelifted avatar earlier this year, priced at Rs 2.20 Crore (ex-showroom).
Related News
Research More on BMW 7 Series
Popular BMW Models
- BMW
XMEx-showroom Price₹ 3.42 Crore
- BMW
i7Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.05 - 2.58 Crore
- BMW
X7Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.29 - 1.34 Crore
- BMW
M4Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.58 - 1.92 Crore
- BMW
X6Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- BMW
M5Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.09 Crore
- BMW
M8Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.56 Crore
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 75 Lakh
- BMW
Z4Ex-showroom Price₹ 94.53 Lakh - 1.05 Crore
- BMW
iXEx-showroom Price₹ 1.4 Crore
- BMW
X1Ex-showroom Price₹ 50.9 - 75.13 Lakh
- BMW
5 SeriesEx-showroom Price₹ 75.8 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-showroom Price₹ 1.93 - 2.01 Crore
- BMW
M2Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.03 - 1.66 Crore
- BMW
3 SeriesEx-showroom Price₹ 76.4 Lakh
- BMW
i4Ex-showroom Price₹ 84.24 - 90.05 Lakh
- BMW
2 Series Gran CoupeEx-showroom Price₹ 45.8 - 48.2 Lakh
- BMW
X5Ex-showroom Price₹ 95.4 Lakh - 1.11 Crore
- BMW
iX1Ex-showroom Price₹ 77.6 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- BMW
ix1 LEx-showroom Price₹ 51.4 Lakh
- BMW
i5Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.2 Crore
- BMW
7 ProtectionEx-showroom Price₹ 16.08 Crore
Latest Cars
- Honda
ZR-VEx-showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
E53 PHEVEx-showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.48 Crore
- Kia
Syros EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
- Ferrari
Amalfi SpiderEx-showroom Price₹ 4.6 Crore
- Lexus
ES 350hEx-showroom Price₹ 66.1 - 71.8 Lakh
- Nissan
TektonEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.59 Lakh
- Skoda
Kodiaq RSEx-showroom Price₹ 66.99 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 13.26 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-14
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-30
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia SorentoExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra New Scorpio NExpected Price₹ 17 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-07
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- India-UK FTA: Aston Martin Announces Revised PricesAlong with the revised pricing, the British marque has refreshed its lineup by replacing the Vantage, DB12 and DBX with more powerful 'S' derivatives.4 mins read
- BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelift Bookings Open In India Ahead Of LaunchThe facelifted models were unveiled globally in April 2026 and are set to arrive in India.3 mins read
- Auto Sales July 2026: Growth For Tata, Mahindra And Hyundai; Nissan Jumps 218%July 2026 turned out to be a strong month for several carmakers in India. Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai, MG Motor and Nissan all reported healthy year-on-year growth, with new model launches, exports and growing EV demand.4 mins read
- Hero Vida VX2 Now Available With Fixed 3.1 kWh Battery, Priced At Rs 1.13 LakhUnlike the existing removable-battery variants, the new VX2 variant comes with a fixed battery and direct-plug charging.1 min read
- Honda Cars India Appoints Toshiyuki Yanagisawa As New President And CEOYanagisawa replaces Takashi Nakajima, who is set to move to Honda's regional headquarters after completing his stint in India.1 min read
- TVS Raider Doctor Doom Edition Launched At Rs 95,320TVS has expanded its Marvel-inspired Raider 125 Super Squad lineup with a new Doctor Doom Edition.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Aug 1, 2026Toyota Hilux Review: The InvincibleMarking it as the ninth generation, the Hilux comes with a major cosmetic overhaul. But is it still relevant enough for the current times or is it getting too long in the tooth?1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 30, 2026Kia Syros EV Review: Best EV To Buy Under Rs 20 Lakh?The Kia Syros EV comes into the game with a modern design, spacious cabin, strong performance, decent range and an aggressive pricing. But could it become the new benchmark under Rs 20 lakh?5 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jul 27, 20262026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Review: Bestseller Joins The Turbo ClubWhile Maruti’s facelifts have always tended to bring subtle updates over the outgoing models, the latest Brezza brings some heavy updates under the skin, including a new 6-speed manual gearbox and, for the first time, a turbocharged petrol engine option.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 24, 2026Honda ZR-V Review: Who Is It For?Honda has brought the new ZR-V to India as their current flagship offering. It’s a CBU, it’s a hybrid, and it’s here for a limited few. Who is it for though?1 min read
- Girish Karkera | Jul 29, 2026Mercedes-AMG E53 4MATIC+ PHEV First Drive Review: Just What The Doctor OrderedThere are luxury cars and there are high-performance cars. But what if you want both for the price of one? Mercedes-Benz has a recommendation that promises to tread a fine line between the two – the second generation E53 with a twist.7 mins read