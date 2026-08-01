BMW 7 Series, i7 Facelift Bookings Open In India Ahead Of Launch

Following its global debut in April this year, BMW India has opened the order books for the updated 7 Series and i7. Bookings can be made at the brand’s authorised dealer network across the country or through its India website. For 2026, the seventh-generation model gets revised styling, new in-car tech and a mix of powertrain options. BMW says that this is its most comprehensive model update to date.

2026 BMW 7 Series: Exterior

At first look, the changes aren't dramatic, but they're enough to give BMW's flagship sedan a fresher appearance. The oversized kidney grille remains, although it now swaps the earlier vertical slats for a new horizontal pattern. The split-headlamp setup has also been reworked, with slimmer daytime running lights sitting above vertically stacked LED headlamps housed within the bumper.



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Towards the rear, BMW has redesigned the tail lamps with slimmer horizontal lighting elements, though unlike some rivals, it hasn't opted for a full-width light bar.

2026 BMW 7 Series: Interior and Features

The bigger updates are inside. BMW has introduced its latest Panoramic iDrive system, accompanied by a 14.6-inch passenger-side display. Navigation, media, connected services, and voice functions have all been updated.

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Globally, buyers can continue to opt for the 31.3-inch 8K BMW Theatre Screen, which folds down from the roof and supports HDMI input for external devices. An integrated camera also enables video conferencing. Moreover, the carmaker has also revised the automatic doors with repositioned open and close buttons.

2026 BMW 7 Series: Powertrain

Under the skin, the i7 continues with its 112.5kWh (net) battery pack. Globally, the lineup starts with the i7 eDrive50 xDrive producing 455 bhp and 660 Nm, followed by the i7 xDrive60 with 544 bhp and 745 Nm.

Topping the range is the i7 M70 xDrive, which develops up to 670 bhp and more than 1,000 Nm, enough for a claimed 0-100kmph time of 3.8 seconds. Depending on the variant, BMW claims a WLTP range of over 700 km, while 250kW DC fast charging can top up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

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The petrol- and diesel-powered 7 Series also receive updates. The 740 xDrive now develops 400 bhp and 580 Nm, while the 740d xDrive produces 313 bhp and 670 Nm. BMW also sells 750e xDrive and M760e xDrive plug-in hybrids globally, although there's no confirmation yet on whether either of those variants will make their way to India.

2026 BMW 7 Series: Expected Price

The current BMW 7 Series is priced from Rs 1.85 crore (ex-showroom), while the i7 ranges between Rs 2.10 crore and Rs 2.58 crore (ex-showroom). Given the updates, expect BMW to nudge prices upwards when the facelifted models are launched. Once launched, the updated 7 will resume its rivalry with the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, which was also launched in its facelifted avatar earlier this year, priced at Rs 2.20 Crore (ex-showroom).

