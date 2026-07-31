Third-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLA Debuts With Internal Combustion, Electric Powertrains; EV Offers Over 600 Km Range

Mercedes-Benz’s trend of merging its ICE and EV models under a singular model name continues with the debut of the all-new GLA. Underpinned by the MMA platform, the third-gen GLA debuts with all-electric powertrain options for the first time alongside electrified internal combustion engine options. The GLA EV will replace the EQA nameplate in Mercedes’ global portfolio.

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On the design front, the GLA features a front-end design inspired by the new GLC EV unveiled last year. Unlike the layered looks of the MMA-underpinned new CLA and GLB, the GLA features an oversized grille flanked by swept-back headlamps with single three-point star DRL elements. The GLA EV gets a grille in a similar style to the GLC EV, with over 600 individual lighting elements embedded within. Buyers can also opt for the grille to feature active lighting that orchestrates sequences in sync with the soundscape.



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The ICE SUV retains the oversized grille design, though the enclosed illuminated unit is dropped in favour of a functional unit featuring 150 hot-stamped three-point stars and an illuminated surround.



New GLA ICE (left) and GLA EV (right)

In profile, the GLA features a soft shoulderline that flows into a prominent rear haunch. The wheel arches feature gentle flares. The wheel arches and lower side body feature tasteful use of black cladding that flows into the diffuser element of the rear bumper. The primary design element at the rear is the new connected tail lamp, which also features the three-point star light guides.



In terms of size, the new GLA measures in at 4,565 mm long, 1873 mm wide and 1604 mm tall and sits on a 2790 m wheelbase. This makes the third-gen SUV 153 mm longer and 39 mm wider than before, while the wheelbase is up by around 61 mm.

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Inside, it's much the same fare as the CLA and GLB, with the dashboard dominated by the optional MBUX Superscreen with three displays spanning the width of the unit. A 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster sits behind the steering wheel with a pair of 14-inch displays on the centre console and in front of the front passenger. Mercedes says that cabin space has improved over the older GLA with 7 mm more legroom up front and 38 mm more legroom at the rear. Headroom has also improved by 23 mm and 24 mm, respectively, at the front and rear.



As with the GLB, a panoramic glass roof is standard on the new GLA, with buyers able to option a Sky Control panoramic sunroof with adjustable transparency and 172 etched stars, which, in conjunction with the ambient lighting, illuminate at night. A Burmester 3D sound system with Dolby Atmos is also available as an option.

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Moving to the powertrain, the GLA initially arrives as an EV only, with ICE models to go on sale at a later date. Buyers can pick between three variants: GLA 200, GLA 250+ and GLA 350 4Matic. The former two feature a single-motor rear-wheel drive, while the 350 gets a dual-motor all-wheel drive set-up. The GLA 200 EV develops a peak 221 bhp and 335 Nm, paired with a 58 kWh battery. The 250+ ups the output to 268 bhp, though torque remains unchanged. It also features a larger 85 kWh battery. The 350 4Matic also uses the larger battery, with the dual-motor setup giving it a peak output of 349 bhp and 515 Nm. A third 71 kWh battery option will join the lineup in 2027.



Mercedes claims a range of between 394 and 447 km for the GLA 200, with the 250+ offering a claimed range of 577 to 657 km. The GLA 350 4Matic has a claimed range between 555 and 643 km. In terms of charging, the GLA’s 800V architecture supports a peak 320 kW DC fast charging as well as 22 kW AC charging.



Moving to the internal combustion offerings, the new GLA, as with the GLB and CLA, will feature electrified powertrain options pairing a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine with an 8-speed DCT gearbox with an embedded electric motor. Mercedes says that the electric motor will be able to provide a peak boost of up to 22 kW and will draw power from a 1.3 kWh battery.



Order books for the GLA EV have now opened in Europe, while final powertrain details for the internal combustion variants are expected later in the year.