Made-In-India Honda Rebel 500 Set To Wear Sub-Rs 4 Lakh Price Tag

The Rebel 500 was one of 10 models showcased recently at Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's big-bang FY2027 lineup presentation, with the confirmation that this time, the Rebel will be made in India. The possibility of a lower price for Honda's city cruiser elevated interest levels, and in a bid to capitalise on the momentum, dealers started accepting bookings and even listed a price of Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom) on regional websites. However, car&bike can confirm this is not the price for the made-in-India Rebel 500, which will be surprisingly more affordable than before.

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The Rebel 500 was first launched in 2025 in limited numbers.

India-Made Honda Rebel 500 To Cost Less Than Rs 4 Lakh?

When it was first launched in India in 2025 as a CBU import, the Honda Rebel 500 was priced at a lofty Rs 5.12 lakh (ex-showroom), and was available only at BigWing outlets in Gurugram, Bengaluru and Mumbai. The imported batch was sold out, and the motorcycle was subsequently delisted from the Honda BigWing website.

However, car&bike has learned the India-made Rebel 500 will be considerably cheaper. Sources have confirmed a 25 per cent reduction compared to the CBU version's price is on the cards, which would spell a drop of nearly Rs 1.30 lakh, and could potentially bring the locally-made Rebel 500's price down to around Rs 3.80-3.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Compared to the CBU, the India-made Rebel 500 is expected to utilise 50 per cent parts sourced locally, with the engine continuing to be imported.

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Parallel-twin engine shared with NX500.

Honda Rebel 500: In numbers

Powering the Rebel 500 is a 471 cc, parallel-twin engine shared with the NX500 adventure-tourer. Peak outputs are rated at 45.5 bhp and 43.3 Nm of torque, which give the Rebel 500 a top speed of 153 kmph.

A low 690 mm seat height also makes it a greatly accessible motorcycle for short riders. Honda is also expected to offer it here with a regular transmission, as well as the option of having it with its E-Clutch system.

The Rebel 500 will return to BigWing showrooms along with a flurry of other Honda models, including the smaller Rebel 300, all-new CB500, XR 300 and the ADV 160 scooter.