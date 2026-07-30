Maruti Suzuki's Hansalpur Plant Hits 10 Lakh Annual Production Capacity; First For Suzuki Globally

Maruti Suzuki has crossed another manufacturing milestone in India. The carmaker has started production at the fourth plant within its Hansalpur facility in Gujarat, taking the site's annual production capacity to 10 lakh units. With this, Hansalpur has become the first Suzuki manufacturing facility worldwide to achieve that production capacity.

The addition of Plant D increases the facility's output by 2.5 lakh units annually, up from 7.5 lakh units earlier. It also makes Hansalpur India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturing complex at a single location, stated Maruti.

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The new production line will initially be dedicated to the e Vitara, Maruti Suzuki's first all-electric model. The company has invested Rs 3,900 crore in Plant D, taking the total investment across the Hansalpur facility to Rs 25,288.7 crore.

Spread over 640 acres, the Gujarat plant already manufactures the Baleno, Swift and Fronx, while also serving as one of Maruti Suzuki's biggest export hubs. In FY2025-26, the facility accounted for nearly 47 per cent of the company's total vehicle exports.

Plant Annual capacity Hansalpur 10 lakh units Manesar 9 lakh units Gurugram 5 lakh units Kharkhoda 5 lakh units

With the new plant now operational, Maruti Suzuki's manufacturing capacity in India has increased to 29 lakh units per annum. Hansalpur has expanded steadily over the past decade, with Plant A beginning operations in 2017, followed by Plant B in 2019, Plant C in 2021, and now Plant D in 2026.

Looking ahead, Maruti Suzuki is also working on its Sanand manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Once operational, the two plants are expected to play a key role in helping the company move towards its long-term goal of producing 40 lakh vehicles annually in India.

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The expansion at Hansalpur comes just weeks after Maruti Suzuki inaugurated its Kharkhoda manufacturing facility in Haryana, the company's fourth production plant in India. The new factory has an initial annual production capacity of five lakh vehicles, with plans to double that to 10 lakh units in the coming years.