All-New 2026 Bajaj Pulsar Launching Soon
- First of new Bajaj Pulsar models launching soon in August
- At least 10 updated Bajaj models spanning 125-160 cc range expected
- ALl-new Bajaj Pulsar 150 expected to be launched soon
Bajaj Auto is getting ready to launch a series of models in the Bajaj Pulsar family, with significant updates across the 125 cc to 160 cc Pulsar range. The first of the updated Bajaj Pulsar models will be launched in mid-August and we believe it will be the new-generation Pulsar 150 or a significantly updated Pulsar N160. The first Pulsar 150, along with its bigger sibling, the Pulsar 180, were launched together in 2001, marking Bajaj Auto’s entrance into the naked sport motorcycle segment.
Also Read: Bajaj Pulsar 125-160 cc Range To Be Updated
New Pulsar Launch: How Important Is It?
The first launch of the Pulsar range is likely to be an all-new generation model of the Pulsar 150 which is India’s highest selling 150 cc motorcycle. In FY 2025, combined sales of 150 cc Pulsar variants registered roughly between 1,50,000 and 1,70,000 units in the domestic market. Currently, the Pulsar 150 cc segment contributes between 13,000 to 23,000 unit sales per month. The Pulsar 150 is a very important model in Bajaj Auto's portfolio. However, a thoroughly Pulsar 125 is also expected to be launched soon.
Also Read: 350 cc Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Review
All-New Pulsar 150: What’s Expected?
The upcoming next-generation Pulsar 150 is expected to get significantly upgraded, which will be a ground-up new model, featuring an updated powerplant with enhanced performance, redesigned chassis and move away from the signature twin-shock rear suspension to a more modern centrally mounted rear monoshock.
The iconic muscular silhouette of the Bajaj Pulsar is likely to be retained in the new model to underscore the signature design language, but sharper body panels, including new tank shrouds. Also expected is all-new LED lighting set-up, full digital console with Bluetooth connectivity allowing turn-by-turn navigation and call/text alerts.
Also Read: New-Gen Bajaj Pulsar Spotted On Test
25 Years of Bajaj Pulsar
Bajaj will be marking 25 years of the Pulsar family this year, and almost the entire line-up of Pulsar models spanning 125 cc to 160 cc are likely to see significant updates over the next couple of months. Earlier this month, Rakesh Sharma, Joint Managing Director, Bajaj Auto confirmed during the company’s quarterly results announcement that updates are being planned across the 125-160 cc Pulsar range, which will include 10 “substantially new” motorcycles to be launched starting August 2026.
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