New-Gen Bajaj Pulsar Spotted Testing; N125 Or Pulsar 125?
- Larger and more muscular proportions than the current Pulsar N125
- New front-end design with a bigger headlamp cowl
- Single-seat and split-seat versions spotted testing
Bajaj Auto has been spotted testing what appears to be a new-generation Pulsar motorcycle, although its exact identity remains under wraps. While a few reports suggest the bike could be an updated Pulsar N125, a closer look at the spy shots reveals several details that point towards it being the next-generation Pulsar 125 Classic instead.
Despite being heavily camouflaged, the motorcycle's overall silhouette is noticeably different from the current Pulsar N125. The test mule appears more substantial, with a taller front section, a broader fuel tank and a chunkier overall stance. The fascia, in particular, looks significantly more rounded than the sharp design of the existing N125, with a larger cowl surrounding the headlamp area.
The side profile also appears to have undergone a considerable about-turn. The fuel tank looks more muscular than before, while the tail section seems shorter and more compact. Even through the camouflage, the motorcycle gives off a more substantial appearance than the current N-series entry-level offering.
Also Read: 2026 Bajaj Avenger Street 220 Launched in India; Priced at Rs 1.30 Lakh
One of the strongest clues regarding its identity comes from the seat configurations visible in the test mules. The spy shots show two test bikes, one fitted with a single-piece seat and the other with a split-seat layout. This mirrors the current Pulsar 125 lineup, which is available in both forms, whereas the Pulsar N125 is sold exclusively with a split-seat setup.
Several hardware details further support the possibility of this being a new-generation Pulsar 125. The motorcycle features a belly pan, rear tyre hugger and a fully enclosed chain cover, which are associated with the Classic Pulsar range. The alloy wheel design also appears to be carried over on the test mules, at least.
Perhaps the most significant change lies underneath. Unlike the current Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150, which continue to use twin rear shock absorbers, the test mule is equipped with a rear monoshock suspension setup. This suggests Bajaj could be developing an entirely new chassis rather than simply updating the styling of an existing model.
Also Read: Bajaj Adventure Motorcycle Spotted Testing in India; Launch Expected by 2027
The motorcycle also appears to feature telescopic front forks and a conventional riding position, representing that Bajaj is likely aiming to retain the Pulsar's commuter-friendly character.
Engine details remain under wraps for now. However, the extent of the changes visible on the prototype suggests that Bajaj may introduce a revised powertrain alongside the new platform. Whether the engine is related to the newer N-series motor or an evolution of the existing Pulsar 125 unit remains to be seen.
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