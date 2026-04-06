Bajaj Pulsar Family Decoded, All Options Listed
- Pulsar range spans from 125cc to 373cc across multiple segments
- Includes N, NS, Classic, and RS nameplates
- Covers entry-level commuters to performance-oriented motorcycles
The Bajaj Pulsar name has carried serious weight in the Indian two-wheeler space since the early 2000s. What started as a sporty alternative to everyday commuters has gradually evolved into a full spectrum of motorcycles, covering everything from entry-level 125cc machines to a 400cc flagship.
Today, the Pulsar isn’t one motorcycle. It’s a structured lineup that caters to riders at different stages: first-time buyers, daily commuters, and those looking to get a taste of performance. The lineup includes three models under the Pulsar N, four bikes under the Pulsar NS brand, three under the Pulsar Classic nameplate, and one motorcycle in the RS range.
Here’s a closer, more detailed look at each category.
1. Pulsar 125 Range: Entry Point With Multiple Personalities
The Pulsar range begins with three motorcycles: the Pulsar 125 (Rs 1.08 lakh), NS125 (Rs 93,000) and N125 (Rs 93,000). While they share the same running gear, Bajaj has differentiated them in terms of design and positioning.
All three are powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine producing over 11 bhp and 11 Nm. The 125cc range focuses on efficiency and ease of use rather than outright performance. These bikes are light, simple to maintain, and tuned primarily for city riding and a sportier alternative to traditional commuters.
The standard Pulsar 125 continues with the familiar design language, conventional hardware and an upright riding posture. The NS125, on the other hand, borrows heavily from the larger NS models with a more aggressive stance. The N125 sits somewhere in between, offering a newer design direction while retaining commuter-friendly ergonomics.
These motorcycles are aimed at buyers stepping up from basic commuters who want something that looks sportier without significantly increasing running costs.
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2. Pulsar 150: The Long-Standing Soldier
The Pulsar 150 remains one of the most recognisable motorcycles in the country. Despite newer offerings in the market, it continues with its established mechanical setup and familiar riding experience. It is priced from Rs 1.13 lakh.
It is powered by a 149.5cc air-cooled engine producing 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The power delivery is linear and predictable, making it suitable for both city and long runs.
From a hardware standpoint, the bike uses telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, along with optional twin-disc braking. Kerb weight sits in the 148-150 kg range (depending on the variant), and the fuel tank capacity is 15 litres.
In terms of positioning, the Pulsar 150 sits between the 125cc models and the newer 160cc motorcycles.
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3. Pulsar N & NS Series: The Performance-Oriented
The N160 (Rs 1.14 lakh), NS160 (Rs 1.21 lakh), and NS200 (Rs 1.31 lakh) form the core of the Pulsar lineup, both in terms of performance and attracting young riders.
The N160 is powered by a 164cc engine producing 15.7 bhp and 14.6 Nm, while the NS160 churns out about 17 bhp with similar torque output. Both motorcycles come with fuel injection and offer dual-channel ABS in higher variants.
At the top of this group is the NS200, powered by a 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine belting out 24.1 bhp and 18.7 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This makes it the most powerful motorcycle in this category.
Kerb weights range between 152 kg and 159 kg across these models. Compared to the 150cc class, these bikes offer noticeably higher performance.
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4. Bajaj Pulsar 220F: The Legend
Priced from Rs 1.29 lakh, the Pulsar 220F continues to occupy a distinct space in the Pulsar lineup, even as newer models have taken centre stage. It is powered by a 220cc oil-cooled engine making over 20 bhp and 18.5 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.
The power delivery is more linear and predictable. The motorcycle has been sporting its semi-faired design, which has been tweaked over the years, though it remains one of the most recognisable models in the Pulsar range.
The 220F has a kerb weight of 160 kg and a 15-litre fuel tank. Its hardware setup is relatively straightforward, with telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, and dual disc brakes and ABS.
In terms of positioning, the 220F sits between the 160cc models and the NS200 in the overall lineup. It offers more displacement and torque than the 160cc bikes, but lower peak output than the 200cc liquid-cooled models. This places it right in the middle ground.
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5. Pulsar N250: Moving Into Higher Displacement
The Pulsar N250, priced at Rs 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom), represents the next step up in the lineup with a larger engine and updated hardware. Although it sits under the faired RS200 in the Pulsar range, as far as prices are concerned.
It is powered by a 249.07cc oil-cooled engine producing 24.1 bhp and 21.5 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is tuned to deliver stronger mid-range performance compared to the 200cc models.
The motorcycle features dual-channel ABS and USD front forks. Its kerb weight is 164 kg while the fuel tank capacity is rated to be 14 litres.
Also Read: Top 5 Most Affordable 1000 cc Motorcycles In India
6. Pulsar RS200: The Fully-Faired Alternative
The Pulsar RS200, priced at Rs 1.72 lakh, is the only fully faired motorcycle in the Pulsar lineup. It shares its 199.5cc liquid-cooled engine with the NS200, producing 24.1 bhp and 18.7 Nm, and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The RS200 gets a telescopic front fork and a monoshock at the rear. It comes equipped with disc brakes on both ends along with dual-channel ABS. The RS200 has a 13-litre fuel tank, while its kerb weight is 166 kg, slightly higher than the NS200 due to the fairing and additional components. The riding posture is more forward-leaning compared to other Pulsar models.
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7. Pulsar NS400Z: The Flagship
At the top of the range sits the Pulsar NS400Z, priced at Rs 1.94 lakh, making it the most powerful Pulsar currently available.
It packs a 373cc liquid-cooled engine producing close to 40 bhp and 35 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This is a significant increase in output compared to the rest of the lineup.
The NS400Z also introduces additional features such as ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, ride modes, and a quick-shifter in updated versions. Kerb weight is around 174 kg.
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