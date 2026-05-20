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Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Goes Electric; Gets 1153 Horsepower And 700Kms Range

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
3 mins read
May 20, 2026, 04:58 PM
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Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Goes Electric; Gets 1153 Horsepower And 700Kms Range
Key Highlights
  • Available in 63 AMG and 55 AMG
  • Takes inspiration from AMG GT XX Concept
  • 700 kilometres of WLTP range

We still haven’t gotten used to the idea of electric Mercs with an AMG badge. But we live in a time which marks the debut of a proper AMG model with an electric nature. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome the flagship, four-door AMG GT 4-Door Coupe ‘Electric’. Benefitting from the 800-volt architecture, the new AMG GT 4Door has eccentric looks, lots of horsepower, and an advanced cabin design.

Mercedes Benz AMG GT 4 Door 2027 HD d61bceeb1c475dc15bdf921ccc0ff0d436e1b0e45

Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Review: It’s Properly Good!

Based on AMG.EA architecture, power comes from three motors (one on the front and two on the rear axle), putting a combined output of 1153bhp in the range-topping 63GT AMG guise. There’s also a smaller, more accessible 800bhp/1800Nm version with the 55GT AMG badge. The faster one can do 0-100kmph in claimed 2.0 seconds (2.4 seconds for 55), but both versions are clocked at a top speed of 300kmph.

Mercedes Benz AMG GT 4 Door 2027 HD a1b3f0041c476ecdd0a1220b3a1af0d1c44db7e44

Also Read: New Mercedes-Benz V-Class Launched In India At Rs 1.40 Crore

It also supports 600kW of ultra-fast charging, which can juice up 460kms in just 10 minutes. The 106kWh battery pack offers a claimed range of 700 km on the WLTP cycle courtesy of the 800-volt architecture. Sure, there’s no V8 sound anymore, but there are still drive modes that can emanate the same rumble through the speakers.

Mercedes Benz AMG GT 4 Door 2027 HD 16d9a4911c47d23caa14b4542288c06fa13e74e48

Also Read: Electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class Revealed; Claims Up To 762km Of Range

The electric AMG GT 4-Door uses an all-new battery system developed by Mercedes, featuring newly designed battery cells with direct cooling for each cell. The cells are smaller and slimmer than before, which allows for a denser battery pack that improves both power output and driving range.

Mercedes Benz AMG GT 4 Door 2027 HD 13506c6d1c47cce33d8505b4d1bec0f8ffafe1e45

Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS Unveiled: Gets 926 km Range, Steer-By-Wire

Now, when it comes to looks, this will surely divide opinion. It takes inspiration from the AMG GTXX Concept we saw not so long ago, but it blends it with the road-going CLA electric. There’s a new way the Panamericana grille is designed, which seems akin to the catfish, but the real talking point is the sloping roofline that is directly scrounged from the concept. The back has a new design with circular tail lamps on either side, and a connected bar not unlike the one you see on the Mahindra XEV 9s.

Mercedes Benz AMG GT 4 Door 2027 Interior 202e8895

Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Debuts With Updated Looks, New Interior & More Powerful Engines

The cabin is thoroughly modern with three screens on an upright dashboard, but the steering wheel hasn’t changed for ages now. There’s a carbon fibre centre console with three circular dials to control the traction, throttle response and the works. There’s a glass roof with an AMG logo and proper seating for two at the back as well.

Mercedes Benz AMG GT 4 Door 2027 HD 177300e31c47afb3c7e9482030fba0dd5b4f0be44
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