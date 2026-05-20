Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe Goes Electric; Gets 1153 Horsepower And 700Kms Range
- Available in 63 AMG and 55 AMG
- Takes inspiration from AMG GT XX Concept
- 700 kilometres of WLTP range
We still haven’t gotten used to the idea of electric Mercs with an AMG badge. But we live in a time which marks the debut of a proper AMG model with an electric nature. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome the flagship, four-door AMG GT 4-Door Coupe ‘Electric’. Benefitting from the 800-volt architecture, the new AMG GT 4Door has eccentric looks, lots of horsepower, and an advanced cabin design.
Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Review: It’s Properly Good!
Based on AMG.EA architecture, power comes from three motors (one on the front and two on the rear axle), putting a combined output of 1153bhp in the range-topping 63GT AMG guise. There’s also a smaller, more accessible 800bhp/1800Nm version with the 55GT AMG badge. The faster one can do 0-100kmph in claimed 2.0 seconds (2.4 seconds for 55), but both versions are clocked at a top speed of 300kmph.
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It also supports 600kW of ultra-fast charging, which can juice up 460kms in just 10 minutes. The 106kWh battery pack offers a claimed range of 700 km on the WLTP cycle courtesy of the 800-volt architecture. Sure, there’s no V8 sound anymore, but there are still drive modes that can emanate the same rumble through the speakers.
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The electric AMG GT 4-Door uses an all-new battery system developed by Mercedes, featuring newly designed battery cells with direct cooling for each cell. The cells are smaller and slimmer than before, which allows for a denser battery pack that improves both power output and driving range.
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Now, when it comes to looks, this will surely divide opinion. It takes inspiration from the AMG GTXX Concept we saw not so long ago, but it blends it with the road-going CLA electric. There’s a new way the Panamericana grille is designed, which seems akin to the catfish, but the real talking point is the sloping roofline that is directly scrounged from the concept. The back has a new design with circular tail lamps on either side, and a connected bar not unlike the one you see on the Mahindra XEV 9s.
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The cabin is thoroughly modern with three screens on an upright dashboard, but the steering wheel hasn’t changed for ages now. There’s a carbon fibre centre console with three circular dials to control the traction, throttle response and the works. There’s a glass roof with an AMG logo and proper seating for two at the back as well.
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