2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS Unveiled: Gets 926 km Range, Steer-By-Wire
- Range increased to 926 km (WLTP), up 13 per cent
- New 800V architecture enables faster charging
- Steer-by-wire and MB.OS introduced
Mercedes-Benz has revealed an updated version of the EQS sedan, with changes focused on improving range, charging capability and in-car technology. The headline update is the increased WLTP range, now rated at up to 926 km, 13 per cent higher than before, with an overall range band of 817-926 km depending on the variant. Additionally, it also gains steer-by-wire, which the carmaker says makes it the first German manufacturer to introduce this technology on a production passenger car.
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New Mercedes-Benz EQS: Updated Electric Architecture
Starting with the changes that lie under the skin. The EQS now moves to a new 800-volt electrical architecture. This enables faster charging speeds of up to 350 kW, allowing up to 320 km of range to be added in 10 minutes (WLTP). The battery can also charge at up to 175 kW on 400-volt chargers, thanks to a split charging function, with a claimed 10–80 per cent charge time of around 27 minutes.
The updated model also gets new electric drive units and, for the first time, a two-speed gearbox on the rear axle. Mercedes says this helps balance low-speed acceleration with better efficiency at higher speeds. Battery capacity has also gone up slightly (122 kWh usable in some variants), thanks to revised cell chemistry.
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New Mercedes-Benz EQS: Range & Efficiency
Apart from the larger battery, the EQS also benefits from improved energy recuperation, now rated at up to 385 kW. This allows more energy to be recovered under braking, contributing to the increased overall range.
Power figures remain broadly similar depending on the variant. For instance, the EQS 400 produces 362 bhp, while the overall range now spans between 362 bhp and up to 577 bhp across variants. The top speed of the EQS Sedan is rated to be 210 kmph (electronically limited).
Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS Facelift Unveiled With Updated Engines, ‘Cloud-Based' Suspension
New Mercedes-Benz EQS: Steer-By-Wire Introduced
A key new feature is the introduction of steer-by-wire technology. This removes the physical link between the steering wheel and the front wheels, instead relying on electronic inputs. Mercedes says this allows for variable steering response depending on speed and driving conditions, while also reducing unwanted vibrations through the steering.
Speaking of which, the new steer-by-wire tech also brings along a fresh yoke-style steering for the EQS. However, the carmaker will continue offering the updated model with a standard driver’s wheel as well.
Also Read: 2026 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Revealed With More Powerful V8, Updated Design
New Mercedes-Benz EQS: Updated In-Cabin Tech
The EQS also debuts the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS). This replaces the earlier software architecture along with over-the-air (OTA) updates. Additionally, as seen in the latest set of updates on new Mercedes models, here too the MBUX system has been updated with AI-based features, including a more advanced virtual assistant.
The MBUX Hyperscreen combines three displays under a single glass panel, a 12.3-inch driver display, a 17.7-inch central touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch passenger screen, for a total span of over 55 inches. Rear seat passengers also get access to dual 13.1-inch screens as part of the update.
Also Read: Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Launch Confirmed for April 24
New Mercedes-Benz EQS: Design Tweaks
Visually, the changes are relatively subtle. The EQS gets a slightly revised front-end with a more upright look, updated lighting elements, and new trim options inside the cabin. The standard model features a black grille with a backlit star pattern and wide chrome slats, while the optional AMG Line gets a different treatment with a backlit star grille without chrome, along with an illuminated central Mercedes star.
New Mercedes-Benz EQS: Expected India Launch
The EQS 580 sedan has been on sale in India since 2022 and is currently priced at ₹1.30 crore (ex-showroom). While Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the CLA EV in India on April 24, it remains to be seen when the updated EQS will arrive. The updated model could make its way to India towards the end of this year or sometime in 2027.
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