Auto Sales FY2026: Mercedes-Benz India Reports Best-Ever Fiscal Sales Of 19,363 Units

Mercedes-Benz India has announced registering its best-ever fiscal sales in the Financial Year 2025-26. The German luxury car brand sold 19,363 new vehicles between April 2025 and March 2026. Compared to the 18,928 vehicles sold during the same period in FY2025, it’s a modest 2.2 per cent growth; however, the company did witness a 16 per cent rise in top-end luxury car sales. These include models like S-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, EQS SUV and the AMG range, which contribute to 27 per cent of total Mercedes-Benz India sales in FY2026.

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Mercedes-Benz India witnessed a 16 per cent rise in top-end luxury car sales

In fact, Mercedes says, the waiting period for these top-end models currently ranges from 4 months to a year for products like the AMG G 63. At the same time, the segment that’s underperforming for the brand is the entry luxury segment, with models like A-Class Limousine and GLA. In FY 2025–26, the segment saw an 18 per cent decline in retail sales. However, the company says it wants to prioritise ‘customer aspiration’ over ‘price-led volume aspirations.’

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The EQS SUV was also the highest-selling BEV from Mercedes-Benz India

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) too have been strong performers for the company, accounting for 20 per cent of Mercedes’ total top-end sales. In fact, top-end luxury EV models (priced over Rs. 1.4 crore) recorded 85 per cent growth in FY2025-26 – driven by demand for EQS SUV, EQS Maybach SUV, and the Electric G-Class SUV. The EQS SUV was also the highest-selling BEV from Mercedes-Benz India. Having said that, the LWB E-Class remained the highest-selling luxury car driven by the E 450 variant.

The LWB E-Class remained the highest-selling luxury car driven by the E 450 variant

The first quarter of the 2026 calendar year was quite promising for Mercedes-Benz India. Total retail sales for the January to March period stood at 5,131 units, a growth of 7 per cent, compared to 4775 units sold during the same period in 2025. Top-End Luxury segment sales grew by a strong 25 per cent in Q1 2026, with models like - C-Class, E-Class LWB sedans, the GLC and GLE SUVs offering significant contributions to total sales. Mercedes calls them the core segment.

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Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the highly anticipated CLA BEV on 24 April 2026

The company plans to open over 20 luxury outlets across high-growth emerging markets, while strengthening its presence in key metros like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR. As part of this push, Mercedes-Benz India will enter new markets such as Visakhapatnam and Varanasi and expand further in established hubs like Pune and Goa in Q2 2026. Mercedes-Benz is set to launch the highly anticipated CLA BEV on 24 April 2026.