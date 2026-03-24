Nissan Gravite Review: Sub-Rs 10 Lakh Seven-Seater That’s Practical

When someone tells you there’s a new seven-seater Nissan in town, you’d start picturing something big, burly and iconic with go-anywhere capability that can carry seven people across deserts without breaking a sweat. But then you check its price tag, which is sitting under Rs 10 lakh, even for the range-topping version. This new seven-seater Nissan is the all-new Gravite.

Now, yes, we must address the elephant in the room right away. The Gravite is essentially Nissan’s version of the Renault Triber. And that immediately raises an interesting question. Is this like the Nissan Magnite, which managed to feel quite distinct from its cousin, the Renault Kiger? Or has Nissan simply changed the badge and called it a day? Let’s find an answer which lies somewhere in between.

Nissan Gravite Review: Exterior

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The Gravite follows the Triber’s rather successful formula. Its smart packaging and compact proportions have made the Triber a huge success, and that benefits the Gravite as well. Even within the constraints of a sub-4-metre footprint, it manages to look proportionate and practical. Upfront, it doesn’t get the bold V-Motion grille that we’ve seen on models like the Nissan X‑Trail; there are subtle touches that separate it from the Triber.

The piano-finished front grille, the C-shaped elements on the bumper, and the smoked treatment inside the headlamps give the face a slightly sharper look. It’s a small tweak, but enough to make the Gravite visually distinct. The wheel covers also get a sportier design, though alloys are still missing even in the higher trims. Another detail is the silver-finished door handles, which replace the body-coloured ones seen on the Triber.

At the rear, the differences are subtle. The same C-shaped inserts seen upfront are present on the rear bumper, giving the Gravite a bit more visual character. It’s not a dramatic redesign, but the overall look does feel slightly cleaner and more cohesive.

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Nissan is offering five colour options, but the launch edition stands out with its contrasting orange inserts and special side decals. If you want the Gravite to look a bit more distinctive, that’s probably the version to go for.

Nissan Gravite Review: Interior

Step inside, and the Gravite has kept things very simple, following a very ‘function over form’ philosophy. Everything is laid out straightforwardly and feels easy to use, but it doesn't feel familiar. Nissan has essentially carried over the pre-facelift Triber’s dashboard layout. In terms of practicality, however, the Gravite still delivers one of the most versatile cabins in its price bracket. It still gets a flexible seating layout with a removable third row.

There’s genuine usable space across all three rows, and the removable third-row seats allow you to convert the car into a large five-seater with a massive cargo area. Where the Gravite doesn’t really impress is in the quality of materials. The plastic quality used here feels durable and built to last, but they don’t feel very plush. Moreso because some cars at this price point do offer slightly better interior finish and textures.

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Nissan Gravite Review: Driving

Under the hood, the Gravite uses a familiar 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor that produces around 72bhp and 96Nm. It’s the same engine you’ll find in the Triber, and buyers can choose between a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT gearbox. These might not sound like a lot on paper, and we have always had a wishful thinking with the Triber to be offered with the turbo-petrol engine seen in the Magnite/Kiger. That would have certainly made the Gravite more engaging to drive (especially on the highway).

But spend some time behind the wheel, and you’ll realise that the Gravite doesn’t really need that turbo motor. In the city, the engine feels light, very user-friendly and easy-going. The clutch is easy to modulate, the steering feels effortless, and the tall seating position gives you a clear view of the road ahead. All of this comes together to make your everyday driving pretty stress-free. The manual gearbox works well for the most part, while the AMT option offers convenience for those who prefer an automatic. Yes, it’s not the smoothest system out there, and shifts can feel a bit slow at times. But it's asking too much of it, especially considering its price.

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However, out on the highway, the Gravite’s story feels a bit different. It does manage to hold cruising speeds better than you might expect from a small naturally aspirated engine. But on the flip side, when loaded up with all seven seats, overtaking will require a bit more planning and frequent gear shifts.

You’d have to drive it the way it’s intended - calm, relaxed and family-focused. And it will never give you a reason to complain.

One area where the Gravite genuinely shines is the ride quality. The suspension setup is well-tuned for Indian road conditions, soaking up potholes and rough patches without any trouble. It also has a decent ground clearance and deals with speed breakers and broken roads confidently.

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Nissan Gravite Review: Conclusion

So, where does the Gravite fit in today’s market? Think of it as a very practical solution for buyers who need maximum space at the lowest possible price. For large families that frequently travel together, or for buyers upgrading from a small hatchback who want more seating capacity without stretching their budget to buy a (rather expensive) compact SUV, the Gravite makes a compelling case.

The Gravite doesn’t pretend to be premium, flashy or showcase its performance as the best. Instead, it focuses on three clear things – practicality, affordability and flexibility. And in many ways, these three ideals work in its favour. Because the Gravite is a bit like a reliable multi-tool you keep in your backpack. It may not be the flashiest thing you own, but when you need it, it comes in very handy. Because sometimes the best car isn’t the fastest or the most luxurious one. It’s simply the one that makes everyday life easier.

Pictures By Tanmay Varthak