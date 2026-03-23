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2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Variant-Wise Prices, Features Detailed

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
Mar 23, 2026, 01:15 PM
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2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Variant-Wise Prices, Features Detailed
Key Highlights
  • Kushaq prices range from Rs 10.69 - 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Available in 5 trim levels
  • 1.0 TSI & 1.5 TSI engine options

Almost two months after its India debut, Skoda has announced prices for the facelifted Kushaq SUV. Prices for the SUV start at Rs 10.69 lakh and go up to Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Kushaq is offered in five trim levels: Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo, with Sportline and Monte Carlo essentially cosmetic packages over the standard variants. Full prices are as follows:

Also read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launched At Rs 10.69 Lakh

Variant1.0 TSI MT1.0 TSI AT1.5 TSI DSG
Classic+Rs 10.69 lakhRs 12.69 lakh---
SignatureRs 14.59 lakhRs 15.59 lakh---
SportlineRs 14.74 lakhRs 15.74 lakh---
PrestigeRs 16.79 lakhRs 17.59 lakhRs 18.79 lakh
Monte Carlo---Rs 17.89 lakhRs 18.99 lakh

As part of the facelift, Skoda has revamped the SUV’s exterior design while also making some refinements to the cabin, including introducing new tech. Mechanically, you still get the option for the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine options, with the biggest update coming in the form of a new 8-speed torque converter automatic replacing the older 6-speed unit on the 1.0 TSI mill.

2026 Skoda Kushaq m2

Here is a look at the feature that you get in each variant:


Also read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift Review: Sharper, Smarter, Still The Driver’s SUV?

Skoda Kushaq Classic+

1.0 TSI MT, 1.0 TSI AT

Price: Rs 10.69 - 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

  • 6 airbags
  • ESC
  • ABS
  • Multi-Collision Braking
  • Electronic differential lock
  • Traction control
  • Hill start assist (AT only)
  • Rain-sensing wipers
  • Auto LED headlamps
  • Rear wiper & washer
  • Auto-dimming IRVM
  • 16-inch alloy wheels
  • LED fog lamps with cornering function (AT only)
  • Fabric seat upholstery (Black & greige)
  • Electric sunroof
  • Auto climate control
  • Rear AC vents
  • Front centre armrest with storage
  • Driver seat height adjust
  • Front & rear power windows
  • Electrically adjustable wing mirrors
  • Paddle Shifters (AT only)
  • Cruise Control (AT only)
  • Rear parking sensors
  • 7.0-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
  • 6-speaker audio system
  • Roof rails with 50kg load limit

Skoda Kushaq facelift 1

Also read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift Production Commences Ahead Of Launch

Skoda Kushaq Signature

1.0 TSI MT, 1.0 TSI AT

Price: Rs 14.59 - 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to Classic+

  • Hill start assist
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring
  • Dual Horn
  • 17-inch Vega alloy wheels
  • LED fog lamps with cornering
  • Lightbar within grille
  • Connected tail lamps
  • Rear fog lamp
  • Ambient lighting
  • Auto coming/leaving home lights function
  • Shark Fin antenna
  • 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Rear centre armrest
  • One-touch operation for driver's power window
  • Cruise Control
  • Rear view camera
  • Keyless entry & go
  • 60:40 split folding rear seats
  • Power folding wing mirrors
  • 10.1-inch touchscreen
  • Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
  • AI Voice assistant
  • Wireless charging pad
  • USB-C rear charging ports x 2
  • Cooled glovebox
  • Seat-back pockets
  • Parcel shelf
  • Front & rear parking sensors
2026 Skoda Kushaq m24

Skoda Kushaq Sportline

1.0 TSI MT, 1.0 TSI AT

Price: Rs 14.74 - Rs 15.74 lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to Signature

  • Darkened cosmetic elements
  • Aluminium pedals

Skoda Kushaq Prestige

1.0 TSI MT, 1.0 TSI AT, 1.5 TSI DSG

Price: Rs 16.79 - 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to Signature

  • Anti-theft alert system
  • 17-inch Radim alloy wheels
  • Footwell illumination
  • Chrome garnish on door handles
  • Beige leatherette upholstery
  • 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Electrically adjustable front seats
  • Ventilated front seats
  • Rear seat massage function
  • Skoda Sound System with 6 speakers & subwoofer
  • Connected Car Tech via Dongle
2026 Skoda Kushaq m4

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo

1.0 TSI AT, 1.5 TSI DSG

Price: Rs 17.89 - 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

In addition to Prestige

  • 17-inch Vega (1.0 TSI) or Sagittarius (1.5TSI) alloy wheels
  • Darkened cosmetic elements
  • Red contrast stitching on seats
  • Matte red door and dash decor
  • Black leatherette upholstery
  • Aluminium pedals
# Skoda Kushaq# Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV# New Skoda Kushaq# 2026 Skoda Kushaq# 2026 Skoda Kushaq facelift# Skoda Kushaq facelift# Kushaq# Kushaq facelift# Cars# Cover Story

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