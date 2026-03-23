2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift Variant-Wise Prices, Features Detailed

Almost two months after its India debut, Skoda has announced prices for the facelifted Kushaq SUV. Prices for the SUV start at Rs 10.69 lakh and go up to Rs 18.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The Kushaq is offered in five trim levels: Classic+, Signature, Sportline, Prestige, and Monte Carlo, with Sportline and Monte Carlo essentially cosmetic packages over the standard variants. Full prices are as follows:



Also read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift Launched At Rs 10.69 Lakh



Variant 1.0 TSI MT 1.0 TSI AT 1.5 TSI DSG Classic+ Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 12.69 lakh --- Signature Rs 14.59 lakh Rs 15.59 lakh --- Sportline Rs 14.74 lakh Rs 15.74 lakh --- Prestige Rs 16.79 lakh Rs 17.59 lakh Rs 18.79 lakh Monte Carlo --- Rs 17.89 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh

As part of the facelift, Skoda has revamped the SUV’s exterior design while also making some refinements to the cabin, including introducing new tech. Mechanically, you still get the option for the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine options, with the biggest update coming in the form of a new 8-speed torque converter automatic replacing the older 6-speed unit on the 1.0 TSI mill.



Here is a look at the feature that you get in each variant:



Also read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift Review: Sharper, Smarter, Still The Driver’s SUV?



Skoda Kushaq Classic+

1.0 TSI MT, 1.0 TSI AT

Price: Rs 10.69 - 12.69 lakh (ex-showroom)



6 airbags

ESC

ABS

Multi-Collision Braking

Electronic differential lock

Traction control

Hill start assist (AT only)

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto LED headlamps

Rear wiper & washer

Auto-dimming IRVM

16-inch alloy wheels

LED fog lamps with cornering function (AT only)

Fabric seat upholstery (Black & greige)

Electric sunroof

Auto climate control

Rear AC vents

Front centre armrest with storage

Driver seat height adjust

Front & rear power windows

Electrically adjustable wing mirrors

Paddle Shifters (AT only)

Cruise Control (AT only)

Rear parking sensors

7.0-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

6-speaker audio system

Roof rails with 50kg load limit

Also read: Skoda Kushaq Facelift Production Commences Ahead Of Launch



Skoda Kushaq Signature

1.0 TSI MT, 1.0 TSI AT

Price: Rs 14.59 - 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom)



In addition to Classic+



Hill start assist

Tyre Pressure Monitoring

Dual Horn

17-inch Vega alloy wheels

LED fog lamps with cornering

Lightbar within grille

Connected tail lamps

Rear fog lamp

Ambient lighting

Auto coming/leaving home lights function

Shark Fin antenna

8.0-inch digital instrument cluster

Rear centre armrest

One-touch operation for driver's power window

Cruise Control

Rear view camera

Keyless entry & go

60:40 split folding rear seats

Power folding wing mirrors

10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

AI Voice assistant

Wireless charging pad

USB-C rear charging ports x 2

Cooled glovebox

Seat-back pockets

Parcel shelf

Front & rear parking sensors



Skoda Kushaq Sportline

1.0 TSI MT, 1.0 TSI AT

Price: Rs 14.74 - Rs 15.74 lakh (ex-showroom)



In addition to Signature

Darkened cosmetic elements

Aluminium pedals



Skoda Kushaq Prestige

1.0 TSI MT, 1.0 TSI AT, 1.5 TSI DSG

Price: Rs 16.79 - 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom)



In addition to Signature



Anti-theft alert system

17-inch Radim alloy wheels

Footwell illumination

Chrome garnish on door handles

Beige leatherette upholstery

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

Panoramic sunroof

Electrically adjustable front seats

Ventilated front seats

Rear seat massage function

Skoda Sound System with 6 speakers & subwoofer

Connected Car Tech via Dongle



Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo

1.0 TSI AT, 1.5 TSI DSG

Price: Rs 17.89 - 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)



In addition to Prestige