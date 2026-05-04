Nissan Launches Twin-Cylinder CNG Retrofitment Kit For Gravite At Rs. 82,999

Waiting for the Nissan Gravite CNG? Well, the wait is finally over. Nissan India has finally launched the twin-cylinder CNG retrofitment kit, which was showcased at the time of the MPV’s launch. Priced at Rs. 82,999, the CNG kit will be available as a dealership-level offering rather than a factory fitment. However, Nissan says customers will get a 3-year / 1,00,000 km third-party warranty on kit components. The kit is manufactured by Motozen. The twin-cylinder CNG retrofitment kit will be available across 16 states through Nissan’s authorised dealer network.

Interestingly, the addition of the CNG kit will not come at the cost of the third row. Nissan has gone for a design that stacks the two CNG cylinders one above the other. Each comes with a water carrying capacity of 25 litres. However, one thing to remember is that the boot space with all seats up will be negligible. The fuel filling point, too, is under the fuel lid, and Nissan says well-designed component brackets ensure clean factory-finish integration.

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Nissan is also ensuring utmost safety. The company is offering a Sequential BS6.2 Compliant CNG Kit, where each cylinder comes with a thickness of 8.1 mm, and it’s an ICAT-approved system certified for all safety measures. The system will also offer seamless petrol and CNG switchover.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “It has been designed for customers who need the practicality, flexibility and comfort of a 7-seater MPV for everyday family use. With the introduction of the government-approved CNG retrofitment kit, we are making that proposition even stronger by offering a solution that is not only economical to run but also designed to retain its full 7-seater flexibility, modularity & capability through a smart twin-cylinder setup, ensuring no compromise on space or everyday usability.”

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The Nissan Gravite is offered with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is tuned to offer about 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque in petrol mode. However, in CNG mode, the power and torque will see a drop. While Nissan hasn’t shared any figures with us, it could see a drop of around 5 bhp and 5 Nm. Nissan offer both a 5-speed manual as well as an AMT unit with the Gravite, and you can opt to get the CNG kit with either versions.

Nissan also hasn’t shared any official fuel efficiency figures for the CNG version; however, the petrol model is claimed to return around 19.6 kmpl. Nissan also hasn't confirmed which variants of the MPV can be opted with the CNG kit, as was the case with the Magnite, we expect it to be offered with all variants of the MPV as it's just a retrofitment.