BMW M440i xDrive Convertible Launched In India At Rs 1.09 Crore

BMW India has launched the open-top version of the 4 Series, in M440i xDrive guise, at Rs 1.09 crore (ex-showroom). Effectively the convertible twin of the hugely popular M340i sedan, the M440i has a four-seat layout, and packs the same six-cylinder engine that is a runaway hit with the enthusiasts. It is built at BMW's plant in Dingolfing, Germany, and is being shipped to India as a completely built-up unit (CBU import). Its rival-in-chief in our market is the Mercedes-Benz CLE Convertible, which is priced at Rs 1.16 crore (ex-showroom).

Also Read: 2026 BMW M440i Convertible Review: When Performance Meets Open-Top Drama

BMW M440i xDrive Convertible: Power and performance

Central to the M440i xDrive Convertible story is the straight six under its long hood. Known by the ‘B58' name, this turbocharged, 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine puts out a peak 369 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. All this power is channelled to all four wheels via an 8-speed Steptronic automatic.

BMW claims this is sufficient for a 0-100 kmph run to be completed in 4.9 seconds, which is about half a second slower than the M340i sedan, thanks to the convertible's higher kerb weight. Top speed is rated at 250 kmph.

BMW M440i xDrive Convertible: Exterior and fabric roof

It may bear similarities with the M340i when it comes to design, but the M440i adopts a bigger, more in-your-face derivative of the signature kidney grille. It has two doors, and unlike the older 4 Series convertible (which had a metal folding roof), the M440i has a fabric soft-top that takes 18 seconds to close, at speeds of up to 50 kmph. The M440i rides on 19-inch alloy wheels, with 225-section tyres at the front, and 255-section tyres at the rear.

BMW M440i xDrive Convertible: Interior and features

The interior layout mirrors that of the M340i, but unlike the sedan, the M440i has +2 rear seats with limited space. The front seats are powered, and the driver's seat also has a memory function. You get two screens – a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch digital driver's display. A Harman Kardon sound system, head-up display, wireless phone charging and auto climate control are also part of the equipment list.