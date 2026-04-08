Record Sales For BMW India In Q1 2026, SUVs And Long Wheelbase Models Dominate

German luxury carmaker BMW has announced its best ever start to a year by selling a total of 4,567 Cars in the first quarter. The company sold 4,567 cars in first quarter of 2026, which was 17% more than the same period in 2025. BMW India electric portfolio saw a huge jump of 83% this year as the green cars made a healthy contribution of 26% in overall sales. SUVs also saw a significant growth of 38%.

A total of 1,185 BMW and MINI EVs were sold in the first quarter which ensured the brand continued its commanding position in the luxury EV space with a whopping 70% market share. The Long wheelbase range performed even better by selling 2,256 units during the period while 2,966 units of SUVs were delivered. Mini was able to sell 213 units which was a jump of 42% over last year. Finally, BMW Motarrad was able to sell 1,216 motorcycles in the first three months of the year.

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The group has announced that it will launch a total of 27 new products in 2026 across the three brands, 8 of which will be launched in the current quarter. Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, “We are geared to a pulsating 2026 that will be marked by our most ambitious product offensive, with 4 already launched and 23 more to go. Sustaining this momentum into long‑term success, our unwavering focus on customer experience, aftersales and brand connect will be taken to the next level.”